Mahama urges stronger UK–Africa partnership beyond aid dependency

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a redefinition of UK–Africa relations, urging a shift from aid-based cooperation to investment-driven partnerships.

Speaking at the 12th Africa Debate, he said both Africa and the United Kingdom stand to benefit from deeper economic collaboration.

He noted that Africa offers growth opportunities in energy transition, manufacturing and digital innovation, while the UK can support capital access, technology transfer and industrialisation.

“This relationship must therefore evolve from one that is primarily shaped by aid to one that is anchored in enterprise, innovation and investment,” he said.

Mahama praised institutions such as Invest Africa for supporting efforts to deepen commercial ties between Africa and global investors.

He stressed that future partnerships must be based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

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