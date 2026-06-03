Government explores traditional land equity system to unlock large-scale farming

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry is introducing a land equity model aimed at improving investor access to farmland while reducing disputes between investors and local communities.
Director for Agribusiness, Kwame Oppong-Ntim, on Joy FM's Super Morning Show as part of activities marking Agribusiness Month, says the approach, being piloted in the Yeji traditional area, involves traditional authorities contributing land as equity in agribusiness ventures.
Under the arrangement, traditional leaders become part owners in projects, while investors focus on capital, machinery and operational inputs.
According to him, about 40,000 acres of land have been made available through engagements with traditional leaders in the area to support commercial farming.
He stressed that the government has not purchased the land but is instead facilitating a partnership model designed to make land acquisition more efficient and transparent for investors.
“We are looking at how traditional leaders use land as equity so that they become part owners,” he said.
The ministry believes the model could help prevent long-standing conflicts over land use, a major challenge for agricultural investment in Ghana.
However, the initiative is still undergoing documentation and land registration processes to ensure legal clarity and investor confidence before full-scale rollout.
The project is expected to complement broader efforts to expand commercial farming and attract private sector participation in agriculture.
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