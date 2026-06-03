Ishmael Yamson & Associates marks 12th Business Roundtable with foundation launch

Ishmael Yamson Jnr, CEO of Ishmael Yamson & Associates

Ishmael Yamson & Associates today formally launched the Ishmael Yamson Foundation at the 12th edition of the Ishmael Yamson & Associates Business Roundtable, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The launch marked a defining moment for Business Roundtable 2026, positioning the Foundation as a dedicated vehicle for generational strategy, leadership development, and the preparation of young African talent for the demands of a rapidly changing global economy.

Held under the theme “Unlocking the Next Quarter Century: Harnessing Africa’s Digital Infrastructure, Trade & Integration, Energy & Industry, Governance, and Societal Development for Global Relevance,” BRT 2026 convened more than 400 in-person participants, including government officials, captains of industry, development partners, policy leaders, financiers, innovators, members of academia, civil society, and a global television and digital audience.

In his welcome address, Ishmael Yamson Jnr, CEO of Ishmael Yamson & Associates, said BRT 2026 represented a decisive shift in the purpose and scale of the platform. He described the Roundtable not merely as a forum for dialogue, but as a strategic convening for corporate leaders prepared to shape Africa’s next quarter-century through execution, enterprise, and continental collaboration.

“The Foundation is our dedicated vehicle for generational strategy and execution. Through structured incubation and rigorous strategic training, it will equip the brilliant young minds who will scale our agritech solutions, write our sovereign AI algorithms, and govern our cross-border institutions. These are the ecosystem builders of tomorrow,” Mr. Yamson said.

As part of its first steps, the Ishmael Yamson Foundation sponsored the attendance of 100 young delegates at BRT 2026, underscoring its commitment to widening access to high-level leadership platforms and creating pathways for emerging African professionals to engage directly with decision-makers.

Mr. Yamson noted that Africa’s demographic future demands urgent private-sector leadership in talent development. With the continent projected to have a workforce of 1.6 billion young people by 2050, he called on business leaders to move beyond short-term corporate survival and assume responsibility for building the ethical, highly skilled leadership base required to manage Africa’s future enterprises, institutions, and cross-border partnerships.

He further challenged African-owned businesses to become the primary financiers of the continent’s future, noting that BRT 2026’s major partners, including Huawei and Gold Fields, had demonstrated confidence in the platform’s vision. He called for indigenously owned enterprises to follow that example by investing in the people, systems, and institutions that will secure Africa’s long-term competitiveness.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP, Minister for Finance, commended Ishmael Yamson & Associates for twelve years of consistency and intellectual leadership. He said Africa stands at a defining historical crossroads and must use the next quarter-century to convert potential into production, value addition, competitiveness, and shared prosperity. “The next quarter of a century presents Africa with perhaps its greatest opportunity since political independence,” Dr. Forson said. “The defining question before this generation is whether Africa will finally become a production and value-addition force within the world economy.”

The Minister stressed that Africa must no longer remain a passive consumer in the digital age. He called for a continental digital strategy that supports regional data centres, affordable broadband expansion, cross-border digital payment systems, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence readiness, and digital skills for millions of young Africans.

He also emphasised the centrality of energy security, industrialisation, trade integration, governance reform, and human-capital development to Africa’s transformation. According to Dr. Forson, the continent’s global relevance will not be gifted to it, but must be built deliberately through integration, industrialisation, digital transformation, strong institutions, strategic leadership, and a new mindset of partnership rather than dependency.

BRT 2026 placed particular focus on the urgency of moving Africa from the export of raw materials and data toward retained value, competitive production, and sovereign capability. Discussions at the Roundtable highlighted the need for African businesses to use the African Continental Free Trade Area as a platform for building pan-African joint ventures, integrated supply chains, modern financial infrastructure, and globally competitive enterprises.

The launch of the Ishmael Yamson Foundation therefore stands as one of the central outcomes of BRT 2026. Its mission aligns with the Roundtable’s broader call for African leaders to move from potential to performance by investing in talent, strengthening institutional capacity, and preparing a new generation capable of leading in agritech, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, industrial policy, cross-border commerce, governance, and sustainable development.

Closing his welcome remarks, Mr. Yamson described the Business Roundtable as a corporate war room for continental sovereignty and urged participants to step beyond national silos, syndicate capital, structure sovereign supply chains, and execute with urgency. BRT 2026 reaffirmed Ishmael Yamson & Associates’ role as a leading platform for high-level corporate thought leadership in Ghana and across Africa. Through the Ishmael Yamson Foundation, the organisation is extending that mandate into a long-term institutional commitment to leadership development, youth empowerment, strategic training, and the building of Africa’s next generation of ecosystem builders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.