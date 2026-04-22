Veep, Energy Minister, others to headline Ishmael Yamson & Associates’ Pan-African Business Forum

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Ishmael Yamson & Associates (IYA), a leading Ghanaian business advisory firm, is set to host the twelfth edition of the prestigious Business Roundtable on May 28, 2026, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra. This year, the Roundtable dramatically expands its scope beyond national policy, becoming a crucial platform for exploring the strategic direction and economic relevance of not just Ghanaian, but African business as a whole.
Under the ambitious theme, “Unlocking the Next Quarter Century,” the event will gather up to 1,000 in-person delegates and over 15,000 remote participants from across the continent for a high-impact day of practical dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and investment networking.
A focus on Ghanaian leadership and key issues
The Business Roundtable 2026 is designed to bridge government and business interests, focusing on five strategic pillars vital for future competitiveness:
- Digital Infrastructure: Focusing on shared infrastructure and regional data centres.
- Trade & Integration: Leveraging opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Energy & Industry: Promoting sustainable industrial growth.
- Leadership & Governance: Emphasizing resilient institutions and effective public-private partnerships (PPPs).
- Societal Development: Highlighting the critical role of Africa’s youth in securing global relevance.
A major draw for Ghanaian media and participants is the distinguished lineup of speakers, featuring prominent local and continental figures. Confirmed speakers include:
- H.E. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Ghana (Keynote on Leadership, governance, and the future of Africa)
- Hon. Dr. John Jinapor, Minister of Energy and Green Transition
- Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital (Keynote on Leadership for global relevance and good governance)
- Ralph Mupita, President and CEO of MTN Group
- Prof. PLO Lumumba, Pan-Africanist and Legal Scholar
The programme will feature high-level networking opportunities for policymakers, investors, and corporate executives, and our ambition is clear: to generate actionable insights that will accelerate Africa's transformation and make it a global powerhouse by 2050.
Event details & registration
- Theme: Unlocking the Next Quarter Century
- Date: May 28, 2026
- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Venue: Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra
- Standard Registration: GHS3,000/$300
- VIP Leadership Circle: GHS10,000/$1,000
- Registration Website: brt.ieyamson.com
Interested institutions, executives, professionals, and emerging leaders are encouraged to secure their seats immediately. Registration is open at brt.ieyamson.com.
Contacts
Ishmael Yamson & Associates
No. 15 Ato Ahwoi Avenue, West Legon, Accra
Email: info@ieyamson.com
Telephone: +233248625707 or +233 244161372
Website: brt.ieyamson.com
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