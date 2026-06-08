Africa

Nigeria’s military rescues 360 hostages in Borno state 

Source: Reuters  
  8 June 2026 12:08am
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Nigeria's security forces have freed 360 men, women and children from a mountain hideout ​where they were being held by kidnappers in ‌Borno state in its northeast, after an intelligence-led operation, the military said on Sunday.

The government of the West African nation ​has struggled for years to tackle insecurity, ranging ​from herder-farmer conflicts across its centre to kidnapping ⁠gangs, Islamist militants and community defence militia that operate ​across northern states.

  • The abductees were being held by a ​group known as Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) deep in the Mandara mountains in the southern part of the state, the military ​said in a statement. JAS is the official ​Arabic name of the main faction of Boko Haram.
  • They were captured ‌from ⁠various communities in the area over an unspecified period.
  • The rescue operation was carried out by a joint task force that included special forces, who forced JAS fighters ​to abandon their ​positions, the ⁠military said.
  • Two children who were in captivity died due to exhaustion and the ​impact of the harsh environment in which the ​hostages were ⁠held, the military said.
  • The widespread kidnappings and the ever-expanding presence of armed groups across Nigeria - Africa's most ⁠populous ​country - are likely to be key ​issues in the run-up to a presidential election in January.

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