Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 515

The Democratic ​Republic of ‌Congo said on ​Sunday that ​the number of ⁠confirmed ​Ebola cases ​had increased to 515 ​after ​27 new samples ‌tested ⁠positive in the previous 24 ​hours.

The ​confirmed ⁠cases include ​91 ​deaths, ⁠government data showed.

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