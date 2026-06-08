Africa

Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 515

Source: Reuters  
  8 June 2026 3:27am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Democratic ​Republic of ‌Congo said on ​Sunday that ​the number of ⁠confirmed ​Ebola cases ​had increased to 515 ​after ​27 new samples ‌tested ⁠positive in the previous 24 ​hours.

The ​confirmed ⁠cases include ​91 ​deaths, ⁠government data showed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories



About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group