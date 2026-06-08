Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to 515

Audio By Carbonatix
The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Sunday that the number of confirmed Ebola cases had increased to 515 after 27 new samples tested positive in the previous 24 hours.
The confirmed cases include 91 deaths, government data showed.
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