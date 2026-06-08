Audio By Carbonatix
A Philippine disaster official said on Monday that authorities are verifying reports of at least five deaths in the southern city of General Santos from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
Agripino Dacera, the disaster management chief in General Santos, said the fatalities are still being verified as authorities assess the extent of the damage on the ground.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump admonition
25 minutes
-
Philippines verifying reports of at least five deaths after magnitude 7.8 quake
34 minutes
-
Nigeria’s military rescues 360 hostages in Borno state
4 hours
-
Oil prices edge higher after strikes on Israel test ceasefire
4 hours
-
‘A World Cup for them not us’: Fans’ anger at US travel bans and visa restrictions
4 hours
-
Five people injured in stabbing at New York City’s Penn Station
4 hours
-
Judge urges Melbourne orchestra and pianist to resolve case over Gaza comments without him
4 hours
-
Giant hissing cockroaches among $200,000 worth of illegal insects seized in Australia
4 hours
-
South Africa’s president unveils crackdown on illegal migration
4 hours
-
Ederson replaces injured Wesley in Brazil squad
5 hours
-
DR Congo friendly to be played behind closed doors
5 hours
-
Injury worry for Morocco after friendly draw against Norway
5 hours
-
Van Persie sacked by Feyenoord after 16 months
5 hours
-
Australia World Cup 2026 team guide
5 hours
-
USA World Cup 2026 team guide
5 hours