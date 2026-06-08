Philippines verifying reports of at least five deaths after magnitude 7.8 quake

A Philippine disaster ​official said ‌on Monday that authorities are ​verifying reports ​of at least five ⁠deaths in ​the southern ​city of General Santos from a ​magnitude 7.8 ​earthquake.

Agripino Dacera, the disaster ‌management ⁠chief in General Santos, said the fatalities ​are ​still ⁠being verified as authorities ​assess ​the ⁠extent of the damage on ⁠the ​ground.

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