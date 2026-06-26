Mother dies saving daughter in Venezuela earthquakes

A Venezuelan mother has died while saving her daughter during the earthquakes that hit the country, according to footballer Héctor Bello and local media.

Bello wrote on his Instagram that "his precious love", named by Venezuelan news outlets as his wife Andrea, saved the life of their toddler during two powerful quakes.

"I'll tell her the story of how you saved her, my love - how you gave your own life for our daughter, how you were a brave woman who never abandoned her, even as you took your last breaths," Bello wrote in his post.

Rescuers are continuing to search through rubble to find survivors after twin quakes near the capital Caracas killed at least 920 people and injured more than 3,000.

In a series of posts, Bello said he travelled to Caracas where his daughter was in the hospital.

"My daughter and her aunt are doing well, they won't be discharged today - they're staying at the hospital. Thank you so much for supporting me through this immense pain," he posted on Friday overnight.

In a separate Instagram story, Bello wrote: "How do I explain to your daughter that you lost your life to save hers, and that I wasn't there to do anything? How do I explain it? Give me strength now."

A local Venezuelan footballer press and publicity organisation, Cumaná de Campeones, also posted about her death.

"We regret to report that the partner of footballer Héctor Bello "Kike" - originally from Cumana - was found dead in the rubble following the earthquake that struck the country."

"Their daughter, however, survived the collapse of the building where the entire family resided."

US Spanish language news outlet Univision also reported the death of Bello's wife.

Héctor Bello wrote in one tribute that he had been left "all alone" with his daughter

More deaths caused by the earthquakes are being reported, and victims identified, while many more are still missing after the disaster hit on Wednesday.

Two football players were among those killed, according to their clubs and the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF).

Caracas Fútbol Club said its under-18s player Razan Sijaa had been killed alongside family members at their home in La Guaira.

"His joy, dedication, and camaraderie will accompany us in every step of the institution," it said in a post on social media.

Victor Palacios left an "indelible mark" on Club Sport San Agustín's academy, the Caracas-based club wrote on Instagram. "There are not enough words to express the pain we feel at his passing," it added.

Also reporting his death, the FVF said he had played for Marítimo de La Guaira.

Former Miss Venezuela Giselle Reyes meanwhile said in a post on Instagram that her mother had died after the twin quakes caused her building in La Guaira to "completely collapse".

Reyes said her mother, whom she did not name, had died from a heart attack caused by the shock and impact of the earthquakes. The news was shared by the nurse who had been caring for her and was rescued alive.

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