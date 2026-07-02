Venezuela quake survivor pulled out alive after eight days

A man has been rescued alive after being trapped for eight days in the rubble of a building that collapsed after twin earthquakes in Venezuela.

Emergency workers managed to free Hernán Gil more than 100 hours after they had first located him under 140 tonnes of rubble.

A Chilean firefighter had earlier described the rescue operation as "without doubt the most complex and technically difficult which I've had to tackle".

Almost 2,300 people are confirmed to have died in the quakes which hit Venezuela on June 24, and tens of thousands are still missing.

Hundreds of rescuers had been working against the clock to free Gil since he was found on Saturday.

Teams from Venezuela, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Portugal and the United States helped to free him.

Parts of the access ducts rescuers built to reach him collapsed several times, highlighting the dangers the work poses to the rescuers as well as Gil.

Overnight, the search teams were finally able to establish visual contact with Gil.

In footage recorded by a small camera inserted into the rubble where Gil was trapped, a Chilean firefighter could be heard asking Gil to turn his head towards the camera.

One of his eyes was bloodshot and he was wearing a face mask, which rescuers had earlier passed to him through a small hole to protect him from the dust and debris created by their efforts to free him.

The firefighter also asked him to don goggles to protect his eyes as rescuers continue to carefully dig away at the rubble surrounding him.

Ricardo Arias from the Costa Rican Red Cross told local journalist Joan Camargo that Gil was in a stable condition.

He added that they had been able to give him water and attach him to an intravenous drip.

Arias said that Gil appeared to have miraculously escaped being crushed when the shopping centre collapsed.

"He has told us that he does not even have a crushed nail," he said. "He is fine."

Marco Antonio Franco from the Mexican Red Cross described Gil as "a cheerful man".

He told Mexican news site Milenio that the survivor "even asked for hydration drinks of specific flavours he likes", adding that "of course we indulged him".

"He himself drives us on, telling us to carry on. He recognises our team members, saying 'how nice that you came back and that you're with me again'."

According to Franco, the rescuers and Gil kept up a steady chatter about his family and about the challenging rescue.

Gil had been on duty in a small concrete booth in the basement of the parking lot adjacent to the Galerias Playa Grande mall in Catia La Mar when the twin quakes struck.

It appears that the booth created a shell around him, protecting him from the 140 tonnes of rubble which collapsed around and on top of him.

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