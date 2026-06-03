Trans-Border Business Network trains traders on compliance, safe trade practices

The Trans-Border Business Network, a women-focused trade advocacy group, has intensified efforts to educate cross-border traders in the Ketu South Municipality on compliance with trade regulations and safe business practices.

The initiative aims to equip especially women engaged in daily cross-border trading with knowledge on approved procedures, legal requirements and opportunities within the sector to improve their businesses and livelihoods.

Ms Mabel Yayra Ayiyor, Co-founder of the Network, told the Ghana News Agency that many traders unknowingly used unapproved routes along the Ghana–Togo border, exposing themselves to the risk of seizure of goods and heavy financial losses.

She explained that traders who failed to comply with Customs procedures could face penalties of up to 300 per cent of the duty, a situation that often forced some to abandon their goods.

Ms Ayiyor said the engagement was designed to encourage traders to use approved border posts, comply with regulations and understand their rights and responsibilities to avoid exploitation.

Officials from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority also participated in the programme, where they educated the traders on the importance of paying duties on imported goods as a means of supporting government revenue mobilisation.

They explained that compliance with Customs procedures not only protected traders from penalties but also gave them the freedom to sell their goods in the open market without fear of seizure or harassment by enforcement officers.

Customs officials further encouraged traders to form or join associations, noting that group trading could enhance coordination, reduce costs through bulk purchasing and improve compliance with regulations.

The programme also featured the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), which sensitised participants on the dangers of dealing in unregulated pharmaceutical products.

Traders were cautioned against buying drugs from unverified sources, especially those transported under unsafe conditions, which could compromise their effectiveness and pose health risks.

The engagement also highlighted concerns about the use of unsuspecting children in transporting contraband goods across borders, with a call on parents to monitor their wards closely.

Ms Ayiyor emphasised that organising traders into structured groups would not only strengthen their bargaining power but also promote discipline and adherence to trade regulations.

She described the programme as impactful, noting that participants showed keen interest and willingness to adopt the knowledge gained.

She said the next engagement, scheduled for August, would be carefully planned to avoid major market days to ensure broader participation.

Ms Ayiyor added that the Network would continue to collaborate with relevant state agencies, including Customs and Immigration, to sustain education and improve compliance among cross-border traders.

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