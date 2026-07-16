Mahama begins Volta Region tour with sod-cutting for 24-hour economy markets

Preisdent John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama will today begin a two-day working visit to the Volta Region as part of his #ResettingGhana Tour, aimed at engaging communities and assessing ongoing development initiatives.

The visit will commence at Juapong, where the President is expected to cut the sod for the construction of 18 24-hour Economy Model Markets across all districts in the region.

As part of the tour, President Mahama will visit the Peki College of Education, also known as GOVCO, and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode. He is also scheduled to inspect ongoing works on the Asikuma–Ho road under the Big Push Programme and inaugurate a District Police Headquarters for the Akatsi North District.

The President, who will be accompanied by Ministers of State, heads of institutions and Members of Parliament, will also host an educational durbar on the government’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme.

On Friday, President Mahama will hold a town hall meeting with chiefs and residents of the Volta Region at the Ho Technical University.

The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for citizens to share feedback on government policies, development projects and interventions in the region.

The President is also expected to visit the Ho Sports Stadium to assess its current state and receive first-hand information on the facility.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.