Volta Minister reaffirms media partnership ahead of Mahama’s regional tour

James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, has reaffirmed the crucial role of the media as partners in the development of the region, commending journalists for their commitment to promoting development and informing the public.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with members of the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and media practitioners in Ho on Wednesday, Mr Gunu expressed appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of journalists, describing their work as indispensable to the region’s progress.

He noted that both President John Dramani Mahama and himself were members of the Ghana Journalists Association, adding that beyond their membership, government regarded the GJA as a strategic development partner.

“On behalf of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, I want to thank you for the excellent work you continue to do for the region. Journalism is not an easy profession, but with passion and dedication, you will always overcome its challenges,” he said.

Mr Gunu said the Regional Coordinating Council had maintained a cordial working relationship with the media over the past one and a half years and pledged to further strengthen the collaboration in the interest of the region’s development.

He also reiterated his commitment to supporting the completion of the Volta and Oti GJA Press Centre Phase II project, expressing optimism that the facility would be completed and inaugurated before the end of his tenure as Regional Minister.

“I want to see this project completed during my tenure so that together we can commission it for the benefit of the media fraternity and the people of the Volta Region,” he said.

The Minister said the breakfast meeting also provided an opportunity to brief journalists on President John Dramani Mahama’s two-day working visit to the Volta Region under the Resetting Ghana Tour, scheduled for Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17.

According to him, the visit would enable the President to account to the people of the Volta Region on the achievements of his administration, including progress in economic development, infrastructure, job creation and the implementation of flagship government programmes.

He outlined the President’s itinerary, which includes the sod-cutting ceremony for the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market at Juapong, inspection of the newly completed 1,500-seater Multipurpose Assembly Hall at Peki College of Education, inspection of the Asikuma-Anyirawase Road and the UHAS By-pass and Anyirawase-Ho Road projects, inspection of the Multipurpose Laboratory Project at the UHAS Sokode Campus, and participation in a Free Primary Health Care Programme durbar at the Ho Municipal Hospital.

On the second day, President Mahama will inspect the Ho Sports Stadium, engage residents during the Resetting Ghana Citizens’ Engagement at Ho Technical University, commission the Akatsi North District Police Headquarters at Ave-Dakpa, and inspect the ongoing Ho-Denu Road Project.

Mr Gunu appealed to media practitioners to provide accurate, balanced and timely coverage of the President’s activities, stressing that the media’s role would be critical in informing the public about government’s development agenda.

“We need your cooperation and professionalism to ensure that the President’s visit is reported accurately and promptly for the benefit of the people of the Volta Region and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Dr Harrison Belley, Chairman of the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association, thanked the Regional Minister for organising the engagement and for maintaining a cordial relationship with the media.

He urged the Regional Coordinating Council to continue operating an open-door policy that would enable journalists to access information and engage government officials on issues affecting the region.

Dr Belley assured the Minister that the GJA would continue to support efforts aimed at promoting development by providing credible, factual and balanced reportage of government programmes and activities.

He also expressed appreciation to Mr Gunu for his support in mobilising resources towards the completion of the GJA Press Centre Phase II project, noting that the Association’s greatest appreciation would be to continue projecting the Minister’s development initiatives and the progress of the Volta Region to the wider public.

The meeting concluded with an interactive session during which journalists asked questions and sought clarifications on government projects, regional development priorities, and arrangements for the President’s upcoming visit.

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