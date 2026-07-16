Four districts in the Volta Region relinquish position in 2025 ranking of MMDAs

Four districts in the Volta region have performed abysmally, falling from their positions in the 2024 performance ranking of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in 2025.

The districts are Kpando Municipal Assembly falling from the first position in 2024 to the fourth position in 2025 scoring 64.50 per cent whilst Central Tongu occupied the seventh position with a score of 59.90 from its second position in 2024.

Ketu South Municipal Assembly also moved from the fourth position in 2024 to the ninth position in 2025 scoring 56.50 per cent with Adaklu District Assembly occupying the 18th (last) position recording 37.10 per cent from its tenth position in 2024.

This was contained in a performance ranking of district Assemblies in the Volta region and sighted by the Ghana News Agency in Ho on Tuesday.

North Tongu District Assembly jumped from its 11th position in 2024 to the first position in 2025 with a score of 90.40 per cent and was followed by North Dayi District which also moved from the fifth position in 2024 to the second position in 2025 with a score of 88.75 per cent whilst the Akatsi North District Assembly also jumped from the 16th position in 2024 in 2024 to the third position in 2025 with 77.50 per cent.

From the eighth position in 2024, North Dayi District Assembly moved to the fifth position in 2025 scoring 63.50, Ketu North dropped from the third position in 2024 to the sixth position in 2025 with a score of 61.90 per cent whilst Ho Municipal also dropped from the seventh position in 2024 to the eighth position in 2025 scoring 59 per cent.

The ranking placed Anloga District at the 10th position with a score of 55.25 dropping a step down from the ninth position in 2024 and from sixth position in 2024, Hohoe Municipal dropped to 11th position scoring 54.40 per cent.

Keta Municipal Assembly maintained its 12th position with a score of 49.10 per cent, Akatsi South Municipal moved upwards from the 18th position to the 13th position with a score of 48.90 whilst South Tongu District Assembly dropped a step down from 13th position to the 14th with a score of 48.80 per cent.

The 15th position was occupied by Afadzato South with 47.40 per cent from the previous 17th position in 2024, Ho West District moved a step down from the 15th position in 2024 to 16th position with 44 percent and Agortime Ziope District falling from 14th position in 2024 to the 17th position in 2025 with a score of 43.25 per cent.

The MMDAs are assessed and ranked annually based on government performance indicators.

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