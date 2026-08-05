Student indiscipline is a crisis of values, not just bad behaviour – Rev. Gyamfi

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, has described the growing cases of student indiscipline as a deeper crisis of values that requires urgent national attention.

Speaking at the fourth Ghana Muslim Leaders and Catholic Bishops Dialogue in Accra, Most Rev. Gyamfi said the challenge goes beyond students breaking school rules, stressing that it raises fundamental questions about the kind of citizens Ghana seeks to produce.

He explained that discipline and integrity must remain central to education, arguing that national development cannot be achieved by producing only academically and professionally skilled individuals without strong moral values.

“Indiscipline of students is not merely a question of bad behaviour or breaking rules. It points to a deeper issue: the kind of human person we wish for. A nation is not built by skilled professionals alone, but by women and men of integrity,” he said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference President cited recent incidents of misconduct in schools as evidence of the urgent need for stakeholders to work together to reverse the trend.

He said the Catholic Church had joined forces with the Muslim community because the issue affects the entire nation and requires a collective response involving religious leaders, government, schools, parents and communities.

Most Rev. Gyamfi urged participants at the dialogue to reflect on the root causes of student indiscipline and develop sustainable measures that promote responsible behaviour and character formation among young people.

The fourth Ghana Muslim Leaders and Catholic Bishops Dialogue is focusing on strengthening cooperation between the two faith communities in addressing major social challenges, including the decline of discipline and moral values in educational institutions.

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