Project to spread Highlife unveiled in Barcelona

A section of the audience in Barcelona

A project dubbed 'Highlife to the World (H2TW) – The Black Star Experience 2027', meant to promote Ghana's Highlife around the globe, was officially inaugurated on August 2, 2026, at the Seasea Club in Barcelona, Spain.

Billed to feature workshops, masterclasses and concerts in selected cities across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, the H2TW project forms part of activities marking Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary.

Ghana's Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, and the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency, Gideon Aryeequaye, led the well-patronised launch event, which was also attended by some prominent personalities from Ghana's cultural space.

Bessa Simons (middle) speaking at the launch

An audience made up mainly of young Ghanaians based in Spain enjoyed a night of stirring made-in-Ghana music from Stonebwoy, Jupitar, Bessa Simons, Obrafour and the Lucky Star Band. DJs who livened up the programme with a wide selection of Highlife tracks were DJ Logs, DJ Demo, DJ King Solo and DJ Enny from Nigeria.

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons, pointed out at the launch event that Highlife is a wonderful product from Ghana that the world cannot get enough of. To him, more needs to be done to enhance its visibility around the globe.

Gideon Aryeequaye of the Creative Arts Agency also said the H2TW project is a good launchpad for talented Ghanaian creatives to reach international platforms.

Ambassador Sinare Baffoe and Stonebwoy

Officials at the Barcelona event, including Rex Omar, Presidential Aide and Coordinator of the Black Star Experience; H.E. Meredith Naakai Lamptey, Ghana's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in Paris; and H.E. Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, all indicated their willingness to help the H2TW project succeed.

Ms Lara Torres, Events Lead at Seasea Club, also stated her admiration for Highlife and the likelihood of the venue hosting more Highlife programmes in the future.

H2TW is organised by Showbiz Africa, the Musicians Union of Ghana, Black Star Experience, Benayacon and the Ghana Embassy in Madrid, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Creative Arts Agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority and the National Folklore Board.

Full details of the H2TW 2027 roadmap will be announced at a Highlife festival slated for Laboma Beach Resort in Accra later in the year.

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