Stonebwoy delivers spectacular performance as WatsUp On Campus makes a stop at UniMAC

WatsUp On Campus 2026 made an impressive stop at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), headlined by Ghanaian music superstar Stonebwoy in the institution’s first-ever official Artiste Night.

The highly anticipated event transformed the UniMAC campus into an electrifying hub of music, culture, and youthful energy, attracting an overwhelming crowd of students who turned out in their numbers for what has now become one of the biggest campus entertainment experiences of the year.

From the very first performance to the final moments of the night, the atmosphere was electric. The excitement reached another level when Stonebwoy made his grand entrance, sending the crowd into a frenzy as thousands of fans sang every lyric word-for-word and celebrated every moment with unmatched passion.

With a commanding stage presence, hit after hit, and his signature dance moves, Stonebwoy delivered a breathtaking performance that left an unforgettable mark on the UniMAC community. The crowd’s energy never dropped for a second, creating an incredible connection between the award-winning artiste and his fans throughout the performance.

The success of the night was further amplified by an outstanding lineup of WatsUp TV talents and guest performers who ensured there was never a dull moment.

WatsUp TV’s Official Female DJ, DJ Raya, popularly known as Queen Raya, took over the decks with an explosive set packed with back-to-back Amapiano, Ghanaian hiplife, Afrobeats, and party anthems. Her infectious energy and flawless transitions kept students dancing and singing throughout her performance.

DJ Sky also thrilled the audience with an electrifying musical experience, expertly blending trending Amapiano sounds with Ghanaian favourites that kept the venue alive from start to finish.

Android DJ added another exciting dimension to the show with a high-energy performance that ignited the crowd and maintained the incredible momentum, proving once again why he remains one of the most exciting DJs on the entertainment scene.

On the microphone, WatsUp TV Official MC, Mc Tokyo displayed exceptional charisma and professionalism, commanding the audience with confidence while keeping the show engaging and entertaining throughout the evening.

MC Nana King also delivered an outstanding performance, controlling the massive crowd with ease and creating unforgettable interactive moments that elevated the entire experience.

Adding even more excitement to the programme, Tim Jeezy brought unmatched hype and intensity to the stage, ensuring the audience remained fully energized and engaged from beginning to end.

The UniMAC edition once again demonstrated the growing impact of WatsUp On Campus as one of Ghana’s leading youth entertainment platforms. By bringing one of the country’s biggest music stars to the university for its first-ever Artiste Night, WatsUp On Campus has set a new benchmark for campus entertainment and student experiences nationwide.

The event was proudly powered by WatsUp Agency with the support of an incredible lineup of sponsors including Red Bull Energy Drink, Club Shandy, Red Rooster, Lilo Long Grain Rice, and Hifi Filter.

Media and strategic support was also provided by WatsUp TV and The Living Stone Foundation, whose partnership contributed to the tremendous success of the event.

WatsUp On Campus is a WatsUp TV initiative dedicated to bringing unforgettable entertainment experiences to tertiary campuses across Ghana, connecting students with top-tier music, culture, and youth-focused activities.

From the phenomenal performances and outstanding production to the overwhelming student participation and unforgettable atmosphere, WatsUp On Campus 2026 at UniMAC was an undeniable success.

The event has generated widespread conversations across social media and beyond, with videos and highlights circulating among audiences in Ghana and internationally, further cementing WatsUp On Campus as a movement that is redefining campus entertainment and making history across the country.

With an unforgettable debut at UniMAC, WatsUp On Campus has once again proven that it is not just organizing events—it is creating experiences, celebrating youth culture, and bringing world-class entertainment directly to students across Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.