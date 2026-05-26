Stonebwoy set to fill OVO Arena Wembley on August 15 with BHIM Festival

Award winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is receiving massive support ahead of his upcoming BHIM Festival scheduled for August 15 at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Chief Executive Officer of Sam Creatives, Mr Samuel Clottey, popularly known as Sam Creatives, has confidently stated that the Ghanaian music heavyweight will successfully fill the famous arena during the much anticipated event.

Speaking in an interview, Sam Creatives revealed that he strongly believes the concert will attract thousands of fans from across the United Kingdom and beyond. According to him, he even had a dream where he saw huge crowds gathered outside the venue buying tickets in anticipation of the show.

He explained that Stonebwoy continues to prove himself as one of Africa’s biggest music exports whose influence stretches beyond Ghana. He noted that the artiste has consistently elevated Ghanaian music on international stages through hard work, discipline and energetic performances.

Sam Creatives further described the BHIM Festival as more than just a concert, saying it represents Ghanaian culture, African music and unity among fans across the world. He added that the excitement surrounding the event is already growing steadily on social media and within entertainment circles in London.

According to him, Stonebwoy’s global fanbase, known as the BHIM Nation, has remained loyal over the years and is expected to show massive support when the event finally takes place.

Sam Creatives, who is known for supporting entertainment and creative projects, has over the years built a reputation for promoting Ghanaian talents and contributing to conversations surrounding the growth of the creative arts industry. His comments about the upcoming event have since generated reactions among music lovers and fans of the award winning artiste.

Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians with several international collaborations and awards to his name. The dancehall star has performed on major stages across Africa, Europe and North America while continuing to push Ghanaian music onto the global scene.

The BHIM Festival at the OVO Arena Wembley is expected to bring together music fans from different backgrounds for a night filled with performances, entertainment and celebration of African music.

Many industry watchers believe the concert could become one of the biggest Ghanaian music events ever hosted at the venue if the current anticipation and ticket interest continue to rise ahead of August 15.

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