US strikes Iranian missile sites and boats near Strait of Hormuz amid peace talks 

The United States military launched targeted airstrikes on southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The strikes hit missile launch pads and naval vessels that American officials alleged were attempting to deploy maritime mines in the vital energy corridor. This military action introduces a fresh wave of volatility into a fragile regional ceasefire, complicating delicate diplomatic negotiations aimed at concluding the wider conflict.

Airstrikes Formally Characterised as Defensive Action

U.S. Central Command confirmed the operation but noted that the engagement does not cancel out the temporary truce held since April 8. The strikes occurred near Bandar Abbas, a pivotal southern port city that hosts a major Iranian naval base. The base directly overlooks the strategic Strait of Hormuz—the narrow gateway to the Persian Gulf, which handles roughly 25% of the world’s maritime oil trade.

In an official statement, U.S. Central Command asserted that the strikes were executed in "self-defence," adding that they were specifically designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

Military officials maintained that the operations were precise and reactive rather than expansionist. Central Command spokesperson Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins noted that "U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces." He added that the specific "targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire." The Pentagon noted that these engagements follow previous bouts of friction; in early May, American forces targeted Iranian military sites tied to unprovoked missile, drone, and small-boat actions against U.S. warships navigating the strait.

Explosions Recorded Along the Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps noted that three distinct explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, followed by subsequent detonations near the local airport. Air defence systems in the sector were promptly activated to counter what local military officials labelled hostile targets. Before the activation of the air defences, Iran's armed forces stated they had successfully intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone operating over the Persian Gulf.

Iranian state media reported that local municipal and military officials in Bandar Abbas were actively investigating the immediate aftermath of the blasts. Similar acoustic disturbances were reported by witnesses further along the coast near Sirik and Jask.

While the military environment remains tense, the broader domestic posture inside Iran shows signs of internal shifts. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the Ministry of Communications to begin restoring domestic internet access. Tehran had implemented a near-total digital disconnection starting in late December 2025 to suppress widespread domestic protests linked to severe economic inflation and currency depreciation. Independent monitoring networks like NetBlocks noted the blackout surpassed 2,064 hours, complicating transparency surrounding state executions. Despite the tactical military engagement, semi-official Iranian media channels broadcast messages stating that the domestic situation in Bandar Abbas remained entirely under control and posed no cause for wider public concern.

Diplomatic Progress Tempered by Core Disputes

The military friction occurred concurrently with high-stakes diplomatic deliberations in Qatar. A high-level Iranian delegation, featuring chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, met with Qatari mediators in Doha to review a potential memorandum of understanding with the United States.

The framework under review includes a 60-day extension of the current ceasefire, mechanisms to ensure the permanent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and an explicit roadmap for future negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear profile. However, senior diplomats from both governments cautioned that a definitive peace treaty remains distant.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai acknowledged that while structural progress has been achieved, expectations of an immediate breakthrough should be managed. "It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion... But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent - no one can make such a claim," Baqai stated.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously suggested that a formal framework agreement could potentially materialise as early as Monday. This timeline was initially echoed by President Donald Trump over the weekend, though the president subsequently adjusted his rhetoric, noting that he had formally instructed American diplomatic envoys "not to rush into" an immediate settlement.

Logistical obstacles have further slowed the pace of the Doha deliberations. Intelligence assessments indicate that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently operating from an undisclosed location. Khamenei sustained injuries during an initial Israeli airstrike on the opening day of the war—an attack that killed his father and predecessor. The physical displacement of the Supreme Leader has hampered direct, rapid communication with Iranian envoys in Qatar.

Nuclear Stockpiles Remain Central Sticking Point

The main diplomatic barrier centres on the status of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile. The current military conflict began following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on February 28. At that time, Iran held an estimated 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity.

Western intelligence agencies warn that this inventory is dangerous. It requires only minimal additional processing to reach the 90 per cent weapons-grade threshold needed for an atomic bomb. Because of this, White House officials have adopted a strict negotiating posture. Their policy is summarised by the internal phrase, "No dust, no dollars." Under this rule, the U.S. will block all economic sanctions relief and frozen asset releases until the nuclear material is permanently neutralised.

President Trump detailed these non-negotiable terms on social media on Monday. Trump stated that the "Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event."

The public post marks a subtle shift from Trump's comments last Thursday in the Oval Office. He previously told reporters, "We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it."

The core demand for absolute disposal remains unchanged. However, the updated language introduces a new option. The material could potentially be destroyed on Iranian soil under international oversight. Senior White House aides minimised the change. They clarified that this is not a new demand, but simply a public reminder of terms already delivered to Iranian intermediaries.

Regional Postures Harden Amid Lebanese Friction

The deep friction between Washington and Tehran is fueled by a hard-line consensus within Iran's security apparatus. Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr recently took over as the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. In his first public address since taking office, he promised an uncompromising approach to Western pressure.

Zolghadr is a veteran Revolutionary Guard commander. He stepped into the role following the wartime death of his predecessor, Ali Larijani. Zolghadr declared to the public that "there will be no retreat" in the country's ongoing strategic confrontation. Other military leaders in Tehran echoed this defiance. They insisted their forces stand in a much stronger position today than at the war's outset.

Meanwhile, the wider regional war keeps expanding along Israel's northern border. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire is technically in place between Israel and Lebanon. Despite this truce, the Israel Defence Forces spent Monday preparing to widen combat operations against Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that military pressure will ramp up. In a video address, he stated that Israel will "intensify the blows" and "increase the force" used against the group.

"We are not taking our foot off the gas pedal; on the contrary … we need to push the gas pedal even harder," Netanyahu remarked.

The IDF claimed it struck over 70 Hezbollah infrastructure targets on Monday. The strikes hit command hubs and weapons caches across the Beqaa Valley and Tyre. Israel launched the raids to blunt a wave of advanced, fibre-optic drones.

A U.S. official came out in full support of Israel's military response. The official stated that "Israel will never be expected to passively absorb attacks on its forces and civilians."

The American official placed direct blame on the militant group for the ongoing violence.

"Since April 17, Hezbollah has fired over a thousand drones and over 700 rockets to try and derail ongoing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. The status quo is untenable," the official said.

The official added that Hezbollah "is entirely responsible for the current situation. It broke the ceasefire on March 2 and is now intent on denying the Lebanese people a path to peace and reconstruction."

Domestic Memorial Tributes and War Costs

The global economic shockwaves of this war drag on. Persistent shipping disruptions along the closed Strait of Hormuz continue to block international trade routes. As a result, worldwide fuel prices remain high.

Back in Washington, the human toll of the fighting took centre stage during Memorial Day services at Arlington National Cemetery. President Trump dedicated much of his speech to honouring the American service members killed in the conflict. He tied their sacrifices directly to the active nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

"In Operation Epic Fury, we lost 13 wonderful souls, wonderful special people. These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror will never have a nuclear weapon. Oh, and they won’t. They will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

During the address, Trump recognised the family of Capt. Ariana G. Savino, a fallen service member who died when a military refuelling plane crashed in Iraq.

"Ariana’s selfless gift will not be in vain," Trump stated. "Our debt to you is everlasting, and it’s always going to end in victory. We’re having victories all over the place, more than we’ve had many, many decades."

Vice President JD Vance spoke to the grieving families just before the president took the stage.

"I know, from every American across every political persuasion, that we love you, we’re grateful to you, and we commit to make the United States of America the very best version of itself," Vance said.

The president wrapped up his remarks by contrasting the conflict with a separate U.S. operation in Venezuela. He noted that the military "lost no one" during the mission that captured Nicolás Maduro. Across both recent foreign campaigns, Trump summarised, the U.S. has lost a total of 13 service members.

Strait of Hormuz Remains the Flashpoint of War and Peace

The overlapping realities of live combat and back-channel diplomacy underscore the volatile nature of the Middle Eastern theatre. While localised U.S. strikes near Bandar Abbas signal Washington’s resolve to enforce maritime freedom, the presence of Iranian negotiators in Doha highlights a mutual reluctance to return to total warfare. Neither side appears to want an uncontained conflict.

Consequently, the survival of any impending framework agreement has become a high-stakes race against time. The ultimate success of a memorandum of understanding hinges on whether technical consensus regarding sanctions relief and nuclear dismantling can outpace the daily military friction destabilising the world's most critical energy corridor.

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