GN Savings and Loans could resume operations before end of 2026 — Dr Kweku Nduom

Audio By Carbonatix
President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Nana Kweku Nduom, has indicated that GN Savings and Loans could resume operations before the end of 2026 following the restoration of its licence by the Court of Appeal.
Speaking in an interview on Monday, May 25, Dr Nduom said the reopening of the institution would depend on the completion of the necessary regulatory approvals and processes.
Despite the outstanding requirements, he expressed confidence that the company would return to operation before the close of the year.
“I think it would be this year. Before the end of the year would be a very safe estimate. Before September would be somewhat ambitious,” he said on Channel One TV.
His comments come as Groupe Nduom moves to restore the full operations of GN Savings and Loans after the Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ruling that upheld the revocation of the institution’s licence during Ghana’s financial sector clean-up exercise.
The appellate court also directed that all assets be returned to the company’s original owners and that management be restored to the former leadership, paving the way for a phased reopening of branches.
GN Savings and Loans was among several financial institutions affected by the 2019 financial sector clean-up, which led to widespread licence revocations and restructuring within Ghana’s banking and savings and loans industry.
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