Africa

Landslide at Angola illegal gold mine kills 28

Source: Reuters  
  26 May 2026 4:44am
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At least 28 people were killed when a landslide ​struck an illegal gold mining ‌site in Angola's northwestern Bengo province, local authorities said, in one of ​the country's deadliest illegal mining ​accidents.

Four people were rescued from the site, the province's civil protection and fire service said in a statement on Sunday, adding that search operations had been completed.

The deceased from ​Saturday's accident were aged between ​16 and 35 years old, authorities said.

Illegal mining ‌in ⁠Angola had historically been associated with the diamond industry. But the country's mining diversification drive has ​fuelled a ​boom ⁠in artisanal mining of other metals such as ​gold.

Angola, a major diamond producer, ​is ⁠diversifying into metals such as copper and gold as diamond prices ⁠fall ​and synthetic diamonds ​rise.

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