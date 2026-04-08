Dozens killed as Angola flood death toll rises

Dozens of people have died from floods following heavy rains in recent days in the Angolan capital, Luanda, and other areas across the country.

Emergency services have reported at least 29 deaths in Luanda and the central city of Benguela, with more than 34,000 people affected.

The flooding also damaged thousands of homes and public infrastructure, with damaged roads and bridges, fallen trees and electric poles. The collapse of a bridge pillar on Hâlo River disrupted traffic between Benguela and Huambo provinces.

President João Lourenço mourned the deaths, saying the country was in a "race against the clock" to find, rescue and offer medical care to those affected.

Of the deaths, most have been reported in Benguela, with 23 deaths and in Luanda, with six. At least 17 people were injured, according to a statement by the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB) on Monday.

Local broadcaster Radio Solidária reported four more deaths in Cuanza-Sul province, putting the total death toll at 33.

Earlier on Sunday, the SCPB reported that 15 had died and said thousands had been forced to leave their homes.

In a statement from the presidency, Lourenço noted that numerous houses had flooded or collapsed, roads were cut off, and key utilities, including water systems, were damaged.

He said the government would provide assistance to the victims through the state agencies mobilised to deal with the crisis.

Heavy rains are not unusual in southern Africa during the rainy season, and neighbouring Namibia and Zambia have suffered deadly floods in recent years.

In 2023, 30 people died, and more than 116,000 people were affected across Angola following severe flooding that affected 15 out of 18 provinces.

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