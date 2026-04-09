Angola appoint Aliou Cissé as new head coach

Audio By Carbonatix
Angola have announced Aliou Cissé as the new head coach of their men's national team effective immediately.
Cissé, who won Senegal’s first AFCON title in 2021 has signed a four-year deal with the Palancas Negras.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Cissé resigned from his role as head coach of Libya.
Cissé's appointment ends Angola's two month search for a head coach after Patrice Beaumelle left the job.
His immediate task will be to guide Angola through AFCON 2027 Qualifiers which begin in September.
Angola will enter the AFCON 2027 Qualifiers from the group stage.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Netherlands Fire Chief in Ghana to support fire safety reforms and market fire prevention efforts
44 minutes
-
Mason goes on remand for stealing
47 minutes
-
Gov’t cuts fuel taxes, deploys buses to curb impact of rising fuel prices
1 hour
-
Interior Minister calls for intelligence-driven strategy as Ghana strengthens counter-terrorism efforts
1 hour
-
Adenta Circuit Court remands Pastor William Gyimah over viral threats against Vice President
2 hours
-
“We’ve implemented changes to prevent a repeat of the AFCON final” – CAF President Motsepe
2 hours
-
Gov’t orders deployment of Metro Mass buses to cushion commuters amid fuel price hike
3 hours
-
Key Indian state polls begin in test for Modi’s party
3 hours
-
Playback: Gomoa Easter Carnival in photos
3 hours
-
Gov’t orders removal of fuel taxes to ease pump price hikes
3 hours
-
“Whatever the decision of CAS, we will respect it” – CAF President Motsepe after AFCON final meetings in Morocco
4 hours
-
Emma Ankrah: When waiting becomes part of treatment – Reflections on hospital care
4 hours
-
Ghana urges travellers to prepare for new EU border system roll-out
4 hours
-
Mahama enforces fuel coupon ban for ministers as cabinet moves to slash fuel taxes
4 hours
-
Task force probes strange fish deaths in Tema
4 hours