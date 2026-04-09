Angola appoint Aliou Cissé as new head coach

Angola have announced Aliou Cissé as the new head coach of their men's national team effective immediately.

Cissé, who won Senegal’s first AFCON title in 2021 has signed a four-year deal with the Palancas Negras.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Cissé resigned from his role as head coach of Libya.

Cissé's appointment ends Angola's two month search for a head coach after Patrice Beaumelle left the job.

His immediate task will be to guide Angola through AFCON 2027 Qualifiers which begin in September.

Angola will enter the AFCON 2027 Qualifiers from the group stage.

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