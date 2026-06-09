Jordan World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

A big summer ahead, as Jordan makes its first-ever World Cup appearance after nine previous unsuccessful attempts. The closest the national team came before was during the qualifiers for 2014, when they reached the intercontinental play-off but lost 5-0 on aggregate to Uruguay.

But this time the story was different. Jordan topped the group in the second round of the Asian qualifiers, collecting 13 points from four wins, one draw and one defeat. They then progressed to the third round, finishing second in Group B behind South Korea to secure direct qualification with a match to spare following a 3-0 victory over Oman. The forward Ali Olwan was the team’s top scorer in the qualifiers with nine goals.

The head coach, Jamal Sellami of Morocco, uses a 3-4-3 formation. Goalkeeper Yazid Abu Laila anchors the side, while the FC Seoul defender Yazan Al-Arab leads the back line alongside Abdullah Nasib and Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi. In midfield, Nizar Al-Rashdan and Nour Al-Rawabdeh provide stability, supported by dynamic wing-backs Issam Al-Samiri on the right and Mohannad Abu Taha on the left.

Sellami’s approach focuses on quick transitions to exploit the pace of star winger Mousa Al-Taamari, who impressed with French club Rennes this season. He is supported by Ali Olwan and experienced forward Mahmoud Al-Mardi. However, Jordan will miss key striker Yazan Al-Naimat, who suffered an ACL injury last December.

While debut nerves may be a factor, Al-Tamari remains confident: “Jordanian players are known for determination and resilience. We do not allow anyone to surpass us.” In North America Jordan will come up against Argentina, Austria and Algeria and Sellami told Fifa.com: “Facing Messi is a unique experience. This represents a great challenge for our players, and we have our specific set-up for each stage because before the Argentina match, we have two other very important matches. The match against Messi will require special preparation.”

The coach

Jamal Sellami took charge in August 2024, succeeding his compatriot Hussein Ammouta. He quickly made his mark. Under his guidance, the team reached the final of the 2025 Arab Cup, narrowly losing to Morocco on penalties, and to this first World Cup. He previously represented Morocco as a player at the 1998 World Cup, earning 38 international caps and scoring two goals. He moved into coaching in 2011, with one of his notable achievements being guiding Morocco to the African Nations Championship title in 2018. He says of his team: “Ambition, desire and passion are essential. We overcame difficulties, but the focus always remained on the common goal.”

Star player

Mousa Al-Tamari, known as the ‘Jordanian Messi’ will have a key role to play at the World Cup. Photograph: Ennio Leanza/AFP/Getty Images

Known as the “Jordanian Messi”, Mousa Al-Tamari is determined to carve out his own legacy on the World Cup stage. He built his reputation in European football, notably winning the Cypriot league’s Best Player award with APOEL during the 2018–2019 season, leading them to the title.

He moved to OH Leuven in Belgium the following year before joining Montpellier in France, and currently plays for Rennes. He made his Jordan debut in 2016 and had by mid-May 90 caps and 24 goals.

One to watch

With Yazan Al-Naimat sidelined due to injury, 20-year-old striker Ibrahim Sabra could be handed a major opportunity. Known for his exceptional physical strength honed through track and field athletics, he excels in aerial duels. He began his career with Al-Wehdat in Jordan before moving to Turkish side Göztepe last summer, where he scored a spectacular overhead kick against Besiktas. Midway through the season, he was loaned to Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia.

Unsung hero

Midfielder Nizar Al-Rashdan plays a crucial yet often understated role in Jordan’s midfield. Combining attacking intent with defensive discipline, he has delivered some decisive moments, including the winning goal against Iraq in the round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Cup (3-2), and another winner against Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals of the 2025 Arab Cup. Currently playing for Qatar SC, Al-Rashdan has gained valuable regional experience, including a stint with UAE Pro League side Emirates Club alongside Spanish legend Andrés Iniesta.

Probable starting XI

Not in yet

What to expect from fans at games?

Sellami says Jordan’s supporters are the team’s “12th player,” a reputation they reinforced during the 2023 Asian Cup where Jordan reached the final before losing 3-1 to Qatar. The Jordanian community in the United States is organising campaigns to support the team, and many are expected to travel despite visa delays linked to the US-Iran conflict. Known for their passionate chants, Jordanian fans traditionally wear the red-and-white keffiyeh.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.