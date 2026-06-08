Argentina World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

The holders arrive at the World Cup with a squad that knows each other almost by heart but perhaps not with its players in peak physical condition – several had injury set-backs at the end of a very demanding season with their clubs. If everyone is fit, the coach will field many of the same players who were crowned champions in Qatar, with the exception of Ángel Di María, who no longer plays for the national team.

Lionel Scaloni's plan is to keep the 4-3-3 formation, with a solid defence featuring two centre-backs and two attacking full-backs, plus dynamic midfielders with excellent passing. Lionel Messi leads the charge once more, supported by the formidable Julián Alvarez and Thiago Almada, who could be the breakout star. The squad remains about 75% the same as in 2022, but also includes some promising young players such as Nico Paz, who has been in excellent form at Como. They will also have established stars like Lautaro Martínez, who aims to be in peak condition for this World Cup: something he couldn't achieve in Qatar.

"It will be a very complex and difficult World Cup. We have to prepare the players because what's coming is going to be tough; you can't always win," said Scaloni, who has a lot of confidence in the group, but also knows the difficulty of trying to replicate the success of his brilliant eight-year cycle (which has already yielded three major trophies) and could be extended after the World Cup. "This shirt is demanding. The fans want to see a team that plays good football on the pitch. From there, we know that the best team doesn't always win," said the coach who led Argentina to their third star.

Qualifying was a breeze, Argentina finishing top of the Conmebol section, nine points ahead of second-placed Ecuador. It also included a first-ever World Cup qualifying win in Brazil.

The coach

Lionel Scaloni became world champion in 2022 and has also won two Copa América titles. Despite lacking the prestige of coaches such as César Luis Menotti or Carlos Bilardo, he quickly became the most successful coach in Argentina’s history and a beloved figure thanks to his humble personality and close relationship with the players. After serving as Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant during the 2018 World Cup, the president of the Argentinian federation, Claudio Tapia, gave him the chance to coach friendly matches and later confirmed him as head coach, even without previous experience. Scaloni built a strong team, earned Lionel Messi’s trust, and now leads a transition. His family lives in Mallorca, and he often visits his hometown of Pujato in Santa Fe.

Star player

Lionel Messi (sitting) takes a break with his Argentina teammates during a training session. Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP

Without a doubt, the best player in the world and the team’s star is Lionel Messi. Even though he is currently playing in a league that is not considered as elite as others, the No 10 and captain remains the man everyone looks to. The difference now is that the team has the confidence to perform well even without him. Messi is the symbol of the squad: everyone plays for him and sees him as an idol, from players such as Rodrigo De Paul and Cristian Romero to younger talents such as Nico Paz. This is a record sixth consecutive World Cup for the 38-year-old and, as always, he will celebrate his birthday during the competition.

One to watch

Como’s Nico Paz, highly praised by his club manager, Cesc Fàbregas, is one of the most talented youngsters on show. He is one of the prospects that the federation followed carefully despite being born in Tenerife, eventually convincing him to represent Argentina. After developing in Real Madrid academy, the son of the former center-back Pablo Paz won his first cap in 2024. “I was born in Spain. I love both countries, but in the end I chose Argentina, the country that represents me the most, because of its people and the way football is lived there,” the midfielder said.

Unsung hero

Thiago Almada is already a world champion, but his participation in Qatar was almost symbolic: just a handful of minutes. Now, the 25-year-old born in the same humble Buenos Aires neighborhood as Carlos Tevez (Fuerte Apache) will have a leading role and will surely be one of Argentina’s standout players. Despite his inconsistent recent form at Atlético Madrid, the Vélez Sarsfield graduate could be the big surprise for Argentinian supporters. Skillful, excellent in one-on-one situations, and with a powerful shot, he will likely take Ángel Di María's place.

Probable starting XI

(4-3-3) Emiliano Martínez - Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico - Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández - Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada.

What to expect from fans at games

Argentina fans stood out in Qatar and will do so again in 2026, first in Dallas and Kansas City, and most likely later in Miami. There is a strong connection with the team, especially after winning the World Cup. With Argentina, there will always be a great atmosphere, entertainment, and full stadiums. Although some organised fan groups may travel, violence is unlikely because they know the United States is very strict about security.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.