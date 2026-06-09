Africa’s forests still hold key to resilient livelihoods, AFF says

Prof Labode Popoola, Executive Secretary-CEO

Africa's forests remain one of the continent's greatest assets for building resilient livelihoods, protecting biodiversity and strengthening economies, according to the African Forest Forum (AFF).

Speaking at the opening of a five-day regional information-sharing webinar, AFF Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Labode Popoola, said new research findings from across the continent highlight both the promise and the challenges facing Africa's forest landscapes.

The virtual event, running from 8 to 12 June, brings together stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to discuss evidence gathered through a series of studies on sustainable land management, biodiversity governance and forest-based livelihoods.

The webinar forms part of a transformation programme supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), aimed at strengthening AFF's capacity to improve livelihoods and environmental stability through better management of Africa's forest and tree resources.

According to the organisation, the initiative focuses on four key areas: biodiversity conservation, renewable energy in forest biodiversity hotspots, knowledge sharing, and institutional transformation.

Over the past two years, researchers and experts working with AFF have conducted 19 studies in selected African countries. The studies examine issues ranging from biodiversity management and conservation to renewable biomass energy and forest governance.

Their findings are now being shared with governments, researchers, civil society groups and development partners through the regional webinar.

Participants will also review regional studies on the science-media landscape and learn from pilot projects demonstrating sustainable land management practices at the community level.

Prof Popoola said the research points to the continued importance of Africa's forests in supporting livelihoods and enhancing resilience to climate and environmental shocks.

"Africa's forests with their diversity still hold great promise in building resilient livelihoods and economies," he said.

At the same time, he noted that experiences across the continent reveal differing levels of progress, underlining the need for stronger collaboration and innovation.

He called for collective action, strategic financing and greater involvement of the private sector to help scale up solutions that protect biodiversity while improving the wellbeing of communities that depend on forest resources.

The AFF chief also urged participants to actively engage throughout the five-day programme and continue discussions beyond the event to strengthen knowledge exchange and support practical action.

He acknowledged the contributions of researchers, government institutions, non-governmental organisations, local communities and partner organisations that have supported the initiative.

Prof Popoola also expressed appreciation to Sida for its long-standing financial support, describing the partnership as instrumental in advancing sustainable forest management across Africa.

As discussions begin, organisers hope the findings will help bridge the gap between research and practice, providing evidence that can guide policies and investments aimed at safeguarding Africa's biodiversity hotspots while improving livelihoods for millions of people who depend on them.

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