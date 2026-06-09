Colombia World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Today’s selección Colombia still have a core of players that are fondly remembered from the Brazil and Russia World Cups in 2014 and 2018. A few of them are taking part in their third tournament, led by James Rodríguez, still a key figure in a side whose 4-2-3-1 formation is built around his No10 position. There is support out wide, where Luis Díaz has become a source of goals, though not to the extent to which he shines for Bayern Munich.

Colombia had a rollercoaster ride to this World Cup. Their qualification campaign included moments of glory, like the 2-1 victory against Brazil or the revenge over Argentina for their 2024 Copa América final defeat. But then came a 1-0 loss in Bolivia that started a run of six matches without a win and endangered their place in the finals. In the end two thrashings of Bolivia and Venezuela sealed their spot.

Doubts over the team remain after disappointing friendly performances against Croatia and France in March, but the coach, the 60-year-old Néstor Lorenzo is optimistic. “The way Colombia play – trying to play on the front foot, not hiding – gives me satisfaction,” he told La Nación in his native Argentina. “The idea is to play well, not just win at any cost. And the team feel that: they believe in the idea and here we are. Let’s hope we start well and can put together the best World Cup in Colombia’s history.”

The coach

In the fifth World Cup of his career, Néstor Lorenzo will lead a team as head coach for the first time. He played for Argentina in 1990 and was assistant to José Pekerman with Argentina in 2006, and again with Colombia in 2014 and 2018. “José has been like a father to me,” Lorenzo said. “I’d barely got my coaching badges when he brought me on to the national team staff. He’s known me since I was little, almost always as a coach, but he also coached me in the Argentinos reserves.” Aside from Colombia, the only other team Lorenzo has led was Melgar de Arequipa in Peru. That hasn’t stopped the former Swindon defender from doing a good job.

Star player

Colombia’s forward Luis Diaz. Photograph: Raúl Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Díaz arrived on the scene after the 2018 and had to wait to become Colombia’s most important player. He became a household name at the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, firing Colombia to the semi-finals with a tournament-best goal haul of four. Now 29, the former Liverpool winger has grown in maturity and was sensational for Bayern Munich this season. “I know we have a great selección, a great team, great coaches. Qualifying was decent for us because we got some very big results,” Díaz told ESPN.

One to watch

Andrés Gómez has only played a handful of games for Colombia but he has hit the ground running. On his first cap in December 2023 he scored the winning goal against Mexico and struck a late equaliser away at Uruguay in a game that Colombia ended up losing. The Vasco da Gama forward is a bit of a late bloomer but, at 24, he is now mature enough to be a credible alternative to Jhon Arias or even Luis Díaz. Had a very tough start to life. “As I kid, I grew up watching some of my friends get killed and saw others follow the wrong path. But my whole family has always been into football,” he wrote in Chocó 7 Días.

Unsung hero

The man who brings balance to Colombia is Jefferson Lerma, who did not come through the system at any of the domestic big clubs. He earned his move to Europe from the modest Atlético Huila and was a surprise pick in José Pekerman’s squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, having not played a part in qualifying. Now the Crystal Palace man is a certain starter in midfield alongside Richard Ríos. The Benfica star may be in charge of providing the fireworks, but it is Lerma’s job to cover the spaces and do the dirty work.

Probable starting XI

4-2-3-1: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Ríos, Lerma; Jhon Arias, James, Luis Díaz; Suárez.

What to expect from fans at games?

Colombia’s supporters are among the most loyal in the world. They filled stadiums in Brazil and even Russia. The fact that there are lots of Colombian immigrants in Mexico and the United States, although less so in Canada, guarantees a sizable presence of “yellow fever” at this World Cup. The group game against Portugal in Miami is the second-most requested match for tickets at the tournament behind the final. That being said, Colombian fans will have to be careful because they will be watched closely by the authorities after the unrest in the stands at the 2024 Copa América in the US.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.