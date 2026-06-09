Millennium Excellence Foundation to host Africa Business Investment Summit in Washington DC

Audio By Carbonatix
Millennium Excellence Foundation has signed a strategic partnership with IC Publications, the group behind African Business, New African, and African Banker, to produce the Africa Business Investment Summit 2026 (ABIS 2026), the flagship investment event of Millennium Excellence Week America 2026.
The Summit carries the Royal Patronage of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Chancellor of KNUST, who will deliver the Royal Keynote Address on 27 August. His Majesty’s participation signals the summit’s highest level of stature and its deep roots in Ghanaian and Pan-African leadership.
Held under the theme “Unlocking Capital · Steering Investment · Shaping Africa’s Future” at the iconic MGM National Harbor on the banks of the Potomac River, ABIS 2026 is the economic centrepiece of Millennium Excellence Week America 2026, a landmark programme that culminates in the Akwasidae Kesie Grand Durbar, a historic royal gathering that unites traditional authority and global investment leadership on one stage.
An exclusive, invitation-only event, ABIS 2026 is engineered to facilitate a minimum of USD 500,000,000 in structured capital commitments between African deal originators and US-based institutional and private investors. The deals are organised across seven high-priority sector tracks: Energy & Power, Technology & Innovation, Agriculture & Food Systems, Tourism & Creative Economy, Infrastructure & Real Estate, Mining & Natural Resources, and Maritime.
Asked about the importance of the Summit, Ashim Morton (Nana Agyeman Prempeh), President, Millennium Excellence Foundation, said that “ABIS 2026 is not a conversation about potential it is a commitment to action. We are bringing the world’s most consequential investors into the same room as Africa’s most compelling opportunities, under the patronage of one of the continent’s most respected leaders.”
The programme will bring together Heads of State, global CEOs, Development Finance Institutions, institutional investors, and sector ministers. Over 40% of attendees hold C-Suite or Ministerial rank.
Omar Ben Yedder, Managing Director at IC Publications, highlighted the importance of this Summit at a significant time for the continent: “For over 50 years our group has been helping tell Africa’s story. We are seeing great shifts in terms of geopolitical alliances and also demographics. Africa is best positioned to offer solutions to the world, and this is a unique window for both the continent and international partners. The work of the Millennium Excellence Foundation and ABIS 2026 is a natural alignment to our mission. This Summit will bring together the relationships, the platforms, and the ambition that Africa’s economic future demands.”
Over the two days, participants will engage in Ministerial Roundtables, an ABIS Innovation Showcase, private bilateral deal rooms, an MOU signing ceremony, a Diaspora Investment Programme launch, and a Summit Gala Dinner. IC Publications will support the Summit with comprehensive editorial support as well as event support and investor mobilisation.
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