Portugal World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Portugal secured their ninth World Cup appearance, and their seventh in a row, with relative ease, even if a home draw against Hungary in October and a defeat in Ireland in November delayed the celebrations until the final matchday. In that final game, Roberto Martínez’s side (without Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been sent off in Dublin) thrashed Armenia 9-1.

Variability is the key quality here. Martínez is capitalising on the tactical versatility of his squad: João Neves and Matheus Nunes can operate as full-backs or midfielders (sometimes both in the same match); João Cancelo and Diego Dalot play comfortably on either flank; and Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva constantly rotate roles. Despite this fluidity, the coach’s selections remain stable. While call-up surprises are rare, the starting XI has at least seven "untouchable" spots. The backbone is well-defined, led by figures such as Diogo Costa, Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Ronaldo, with Nuno Mendes and Vitinha also serving as undisputed starters.

"We won 10 games in a row on the road to Euro 2024, but the team wasn't as prepared then as it is now. Challenges help you grow," Martínez noted after qualifying. "Back then, we lacked the resilience needed to win titles. In the Nations League, it was different. We reacted when Germany scored, when Spain scored, and we won the tournament. That is where we are now. We must prepare well.”

The head coach wants his players to give everything and bring the values of the Portuguese people to the pitch but there is also a more personal mission this time around after the tragic events of 2025. "It is a responsibility to fight for Diogo's dream," says the coach, who, since the deaths of Jota and his brother André Silva, has included the former’s name on his squad announcements. "He [Jota] is our strength and our joy. His spirit, his strength and his example are the driving force, and they always will be.”

The coach

Roberto Martínez was close to leaving the national team a year ago (with José Mourinho waiting in the wings), but winning the Nations League earned him a vote of confidence from the new FPF president, the former international referee Pedro Proença. Although he suffered his first-ever defeat in a qualifying phase after 43 matches, the Spanish coach secured his third World Cup appearance, having gone twice with Belgium, without much stress. However, this doesn’t mean the cycle with Portugal won't end this summer, even with success. "The President and I are aligned: the focus is the World Cup. It’s not a matter of wanting or not wanting; it’s not on the table. The World Cup cannot wait, but the manager’s situation can," he said in March, keeping the mystery alive.

Star player

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the centre of attention for Portugal. Photograph: NurPhoto/Getty Images

It seems unlikely that he’ll celebrate his 1,000th career goal during this World Cup, but being so close to that milestone speaks volumes about the ambition of Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41, he is participating in the tournament for a record sixth time (with 22 matches and 8 goals in previous editions). Already a legend, the captain symbolises the hunger of a nation wanting to pair a World Cup trophy with their Euro 2016 title. He remains a magnet for fans and defenders alike, destined to inspire chants, selfies, and viral moments. "The dream ended," Ronaldo wrote on social media in 2022 after Portugal’s quarter-final exit against Morocco. Four years later, the forward returns to attack "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career one last time. No one is willing to bet on when this incomparable journey will end. "People think when I talk about retiring soon, it means in six months or a year. I’m joking!"

One to watch

"Inácio was a backup left-back for the Under-23s and Under-19s. Some players can surprise you." Those are the words of Ruben Amorim, the man responsible for Gonçalo Inácio's rise at Sporting CP. Despite his discreet and introverted nature, the centre-back became a pillar for his club and one of its captains. He sheds his shyness with every vertical, line-breaking pass, a trademark skill that will be vital for Portugal in this World Cup. Having already featured at Euro 2024 and played a part in last year's Nations League win, he enters this tournament with bolstered status as the primary candidate to partner Rúben Dias in the heart of the defence.

Unsung hero

He may still have fans to win over globally due to the lower visibility of the Portuguese league, but Diogo Costa is a guarantee of safety. The Porto captain is a worthy successor to Vítor Baía for both club and country. Portugal’s No 1 since 2022, he is heading into his second World Cup. Cat-like between the posts and exceptional with his feet, he is also a penalty-saving specialist; he famously stopped three consecutive penalties against Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16. "Portugal’s secret is Diogo; he is European football's best-kept secret," Martínez said at the time. Costa was equally decisive in the Nations League final a year ago, saving a crucial Spanish penalty.

Probable starting XI

4-2-3-1: Diogo Costa - João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes - Vitinha, João Neves - Bernardo, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix - Ronaldo

What to expect from fans at games?

While a World Cup in North America is expensive, Portuguese fans are fiercely loyal. They will be present in large numbers, especially as the team progresses. They might not always dominate the stands numerically, but their presence will be felt. While some supporters can't leave club rivalries behind (even in their choice of attire), the green and red of the flag will predominate, often seen on jerseys bearing Ronaldo’s name. Support is typically loud but non-aggressive, characterised by encouraging chants and a touch of humor. Portuguese fans are generally relaxed, peaceful, and leave a positive impression on host countries.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.