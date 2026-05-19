Africa poised to lead in global digital finance evolution – MTN Group CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Group CEO and President of MTN, Ralph Mupita, has expressed strong optimism about Africa’s role in shaping the future of global finance, stating that the continent is well-positioned to lead the next phase of digital financial transformation.
He made the remarks during a fireside chat with broadcaster Bernard Avle at the 3i Africa Summit held at the Destiny Arena in Accra.
Ralph said Africa’s rapid progress in mobile money and digital financial services provides a strong foundation for the continent to transition to a more advanced, integrated digital finance ecosystem.
“We are moving from mobile money to true digital finance. Across Africa, we have seen tremendous growth in financial inclusion, but the next phase will be defined by more sophisticated, app-based, and technology-driven financial systems,” he said.
He noted that the evolution of digital finance will go beyond basic payments to include digital credit, remittances, embedded finance, and emerging innovations such as artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled services.
According to him, Africa is no longer catching up but actively shaping the global direction of financial innovation.
“Africa is poised to lead in the global digital finance evolution. The scale of adoption, the pace of innovation, and the unique market dynamics we are seeing across the continent position us strongly for the future,” he stated.
He highlighted the role of telecommunications companies in driving financial inclusion, noting that telcos have reached underserved populations more effectively than traditional financial institutions.
“Telecom-led platforms have been critical in democratizing access to financial services. They have enabled us to reach customers at scale and at a cost structure that traditional models struggled to achieve.”
Ralph Mupita also stressed the importance of regulatory certainty, consumer protection, and innovation-friendly policies to sustain the growth of digital finance across African markets.
“The key is balance, between enabling innovation and protecting consumers. Regulation must be clear, forward-looking, and supportive of responsible growth.”
Now in its third year, the 3i Africa Summit is anchored in Innovation, Investment, and Impact, with discussions across virtual assets, tokenisation, artificial intelligence, open banking, and digital public infrastructure.
The 2026 3i Africa Summit was organised by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) with support from MobileMoney Fintech LTD.
The summit convened policymakers, regulators, fintech leaders, and investors under the theme “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future.”
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