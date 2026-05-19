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Photos: President Mahama delivers keynote address at 79th World Health Assembly

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  19 May 2026 12:44pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has called for urgent reforms in global health financing and stronger health sovereignty for countries in the global south.

Delivering the keynote address at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday, May 18, he warned that cuts in international development assistance are already placing severe pressure on vulnerable health systems across Africa.

Mahama disclosed that Ghana has lost about 78 million US dollars following the suspension of US aid to African countries, adding that an estimated 5.7 million Africans could fall into poverty by the end of 2026 if the trend persists. He also urged countries to focus on building resilient and self-reliant health systems anchored in domestic capacity.

Below are some photos from the event:

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