PAC disappointed over neglect of Ghana’s New York Mission building

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has expressed disappointment over what it describes as the continued neglect of Ghana’s mission building in New York, calling for urgent steps to fully operationalise the facility.

According to the Committee, the 14-storey property has been significantly underused since 2007, following reports that insulation materials were allegedly removed from the building, affecting its full functionality. As a result, only a few floors have reportedly been in use over the years.

Reports presented to the Committee indicated that only four floors of the facility are currently operational, leaving about 10 floors idle in a prime location in the heart of New York City.

“The situation represents a significant loss of potential revenue for the country,” the Committee noted.

The Auditor-General’s report further indicated that the building has suffered additional structural challenges over the years, including damage to parts of its external fittings, which may require government intervention and funding for repairs.

PAC members also expressed concern that successive governments have failed to adopt innovative measures to fully utilise or lease the property to generate Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for Ghana’s foreign missions.

“We are concerned that such a prime national asset has been left underutilised for years,” a member of the Committee is reported to have said.

They argued that full utilisation of the building could significantly reduce government expenditure on rented office spaces abroad while also boosting revenue generation.

“It is a missed opportunity if government continues to spend on rentals while this facility remains idle,” another member added.

Appearing before the Committee, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye Quayson, said steps are underway to improve the situation, noting that efforts have already been made to bring additional floors into use.

He disclosed that about four more floors have recently been activated as part of a broader plan to maximise the building’s capacity.

“We have been able to move some processes forward, and currently we are using more than the initial floors. We are working to expand utilisation further,” Mr. Quayson told the Committee.

He assured the Committee that government remains committed to ensuring full utilisation of the facility, adding that processes are ongoing to restore and expand its operational use.

However, PAC maintained its concerns over what it described as the long neglect of a strategic national asset located in a prime area of New York, urging swift action to reverse the situation and improve value for money.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.