PAC begins second zonal hearing in Ashanti region over 2024 Auditor-General’s report

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has commenced its second zonal public hearing in the Ashanti Region to examine findings contained in the 2024 report of the Auditor-General.

The hearings, which are focused on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as well as public basic and secondary schools, are aimed at scrutinising financial irregularities and strengthening accountability in the use of public funds.

Officials from various assemblies and heads of public schools are appearing before the committee to respond to audit queries and justify discrepancies flagged in the Auditor-General’s report.

The Juaboso Municipal Chief Executive and the Municipal Finance Officer appeared before the committee to respond to issues of financial irregularities identified in their operations.

The hearings, currently underway in the Ashanti Region, are expected to run until Friday.

Live update from Kumasi

Reporting from Kumasi, JoyNews correspondent Nana Boakyei Yiadom said proceedings have been intense, with several assemblies taking turns to respond to audit findings.

He noted that the Juaboso Municipality opened the day’s session, where officials were questioned on identified irregularities and directed to make formal submissions to the committee.

Currently, the Akontombra Municipal Chief Executive and the Municipal Finance Officer are also before the committee responding to audit queries.

One of the key issues under review involves a nearly completed public structure reportedly left to deteriorate. According to the Auditor-General’s findings, the project was about 90 percent complete but has since been abandoned.

Committee members questioned the officials on the reasons for the delay, with responses indicating funding challenges and transitions in local political leadership as contributing factors.

The PAC is expected to continue its scrutiny of the Auditor-General’s report throughout the week as part of efforts to ensure accountability in the management of public funds at the local government level.

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