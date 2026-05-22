National

PAC calls for closure of livestock market near the national mosque

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  22 May 2026 5:36am
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The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has urged the Greater Accra Regional Minister to take immediate action to shut down or relocate the growing livestock market operating at Kanda near the National Mosque.

It cites concerns over sanitation, congestion and the orderly development of the capital.

According to the Committee, the trade in cattle, goats, and other animals in the area has expanded significantly over time and is beginning to affect Accra's image and planning.

Members of the Committee believe the situation requires urgent intervention to prevent further environmental deterioration in the central part of the city.

Speaking in an interview, the Vice Chairman of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, described the development as worrying and criticised what he said was the failure to control the growing market.

“It looks like the place has been turned into a cow-selling centre. In fact, this week, when I passed there, I saw them selling camels.

"That is the heart of Accra. We have spent money, and at one point, we even had a Ministry in charge of beautifying Accra. Now we are all looking on, allowing this business to grow,” he stated.

Mr Opoku Ansah noted that the activity began on a small scale but had expanded rapidly in recent years.

“First, it was about six cows; now, when you go there, you see over 100 cows. They sell goat, cow, and now camels,” he added.

The Committee is therefore calling on city authorities and the regional administration to intervene swiftly to restore order and protect the capital’s urban development plans.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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