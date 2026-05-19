Gender Minister engages Makola Market leaders on redevelopment concerns

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has assured traders affected by the proposed redevelopment of Shop A and Shop B at Makola Market that government remains committed to a consultative and humane approach that protects livelihoods while advancing development.

The assurance was given on Saturday, May 16, 2026, during an engagement with market leaders and traders following concerns raised over the redevelopment exercise and its potential impact on traders.

Addressing the concerns, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey stressed that the traders were not opposed to development but were worried about how the redevelopment process could affect their businesses and daily livelihoods.

She noted that government acknowledges the concerns being raised and remains committed to ensuring that no one is left worse off as a result of the exercise.

According to the Minister, the engagement formed part of government’s efforts to listen to stakeholders and build consensus on the way forward.

She disclosed that she visited the market on the instructions of the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, following appeals made by some traders.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey explained that the National Democratic Congress administration remains committed to undertaking development with what she described as “a human face”, stressing that government’s broader agenda is aimed at improving living conditions and reducing poverty and vulnerability.

She further indicated that engagements would continue with all parties involved, including the leadership of the affected traders, to address outstanding concerns and establish a clear roadmap for the redevelopment process.

The Minister also appealed to traders to remain calm and avoid misinformation capable of creating unnecessary tension.

She cautioned against unverified claims surrounding the exercise, including allegations regarding the allocation and sale of shops, stating that government would work to establish the facts and ensure transparency.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey disclosed that discussions had already begun with relevant stakeholders, including the Mayor of Accra, and expressed optimism that continuous dialogue would help resolve the concerns raised by the traders.

She reaffirmed government’s commitment to sharing the burden of the temporary inconveniences associated with the redevelopment exercise and called for cooperation from all affected persons in the collective interest of development and progress.

The Minister assured traders that government would continue to engage them meaningfully to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns adequately addressed as plans for the redevelopment move forward.

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