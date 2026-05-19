Government expands social protection outreach to communities in Krowor

Government has intensified efforts to bring social protection services closer to communities following a Community Dialogue on Social Protection organised in the Krowor Municipality by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the Krowor Municipal Assembly.

The durbar, which was held at the Nungua Traditional Authority, aimed to educate residents on key government social intervention programmes while raising awareness about pressing social challenges affecting communities.

Issues discussed during the engagement included domestic violence, child labour, child trafficking, teenage pregnancy, mental health, illicit drug abuse and child protection.

Participants were also sensitised on referral pathways for victims of abuse and violence, as well as the use of child protection toolkits.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, described social protection as an investment in human dignity, social stability and national development rather than an act of charity.

According to her, the programme was intended to bring government services closer to the people while ensuring that vulnerable groups were not neglected.

She reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening interventions such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, support services for Persons with Disabilities and child protection initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions of vulnerable families.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey further encouraged residents to actively participate in government programmes and take advantage of the opportunities and information shared during the dialogue.

She also pledged, in her capacity as both Minister and Member of Parliament, to continue advocating policies and interventions that promote the welfare and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Krowor Municipal Assembly, Paul Afotey Quaye, highlighted the importance of community participation, collaboration with traditional authorities and access to information in improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive development.

As part of the outreach programme, residents were offered free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal services, while sanitary pads were distributed to schoolgirls to support menstrual hygiene and girls’ education.

The event brought together traditional leaders, assembly members, community leaders, departmental heads, youth groups and residents within the municipality.

Participants commended the initiative and called for sustained community engagements to help address social challenges and improve access to government support services.

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