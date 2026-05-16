Government suspends Makola Market demolition plan after traders’ protest

Government has suspended plans to demolish sections of Makola Market for redevelopment following strong resistance from traders who say the exercise could threaten their livelihoods and businesses.

The decision follows a protest by traders who petitioned authorities to reconsider what they described as a forceful eviction from the market, citing inadequate consultation ahead of the planned demolition.

The traders argued that many livelihoods stand to be affected if the redevelopment proceeds without clear engagement, relocation arrangements, and a mutually agreed roadmap.

Following discussions after a visit to the market on Saturday, May 16, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, government has put the demolition exercise on hold while consultations continue with the affected traders.

Addressing the traders during her visit, the Minister said the concerns raised would be reviewed carefully before any further action is taken.

“I will not urge the Monday demolition to commerce. We will not rush to carry out any action because there are many issues involved. Based on what we have heard, it is better that we create a clear path for dialogue and resolve the matter peacefully, because the current situation may not be acceptable to everyone,” she said.

She assured the traders that government was committed to dialogue and would use the coming days to engage all stakeholders to find a common ground.

“Once we sit down, talk, and reach a common understanding, we will be in a better position to proceed. That is the assurance I have given them, and I remain engaged. I have also been in touch with the mayor, and we will continue the discussions,” she stated.

“Yes, we are going back to the drawing board. I came here on the instructions of John Dramani Mahama, and because concerns have been raised, I will return to the Metro authorities to review all the steps taken so far. We will assess what can be revised, what needs more emphasis, and how best to move forward,” she added.

She urged all parties to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, stressing that the issues raised by the traders appeared genuine and deserved proper consideration.

The traders, while insisting that proper consultations should have preceded the redevelopment plan, welcomed the Minister’s intervention and described the engagement as a positive step.

Ebenezer Birikorang, who spoke on behalf of the traders’ association, said they were not opposed to development but wanted authorities to take into account the human and economic consequences of any relocation.

“We have never said we are against development. This market has seen renovations before, and we understand that development is necessary. But where there are human costs, there must also be dialogue so that people’s concerns are addressed,” he said.

He noted that many traders had built businesses in the market over several years and that abrupt displacement could severely affect their operations, especially those servicing loans or expecting imported goods.

“Some have worked in this market for over eight years. Asking them to move suddenly affects their livelihoods. That is why all stakeholders must sit together and agree on a way forward that protects those affected,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.