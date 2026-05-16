Africa | National | Photo Story

Photos: Vice President arrives at Oxford for Africa conference 2026

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  16 May 2026 4:18pm
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Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has arrived at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to participate in the Oxford Africa Conference 2026.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 16th edition of the conference, organised by the Oxford University Africa Society.

The conference is being held under the theme, “Anchoring Africa: Grounded Leadership in the Age of Disruption.”

The annual event brings together African leaders, policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs, and students to discuss critical issues shaping the continent’s future, including governance, innovation, economic transformation, and sustainable development.

The Vice President’s participation is expected to highlight Ghana’s perspectives on leadership, development, and Africa’s role in navigating global disruptions.

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