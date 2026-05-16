Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has arrived at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to participate in the Oxford Africa Conference 2026.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 16th edition of the conference, organised by the Oxford University Africa Society.
The conference is being held under the theme, “Anchoring Africa: Grounded Leadership in the Age of Disruption.”
The annual event brings together African leaders, policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs, and students to discuss critical issues shaping the continent’s future, including governance, innovation, economic transformation, and sustainable development.
The Vice President’s participation is expected to highlight Ghana’s perspectives on leadership, development, and Africa’s role in navigating global disruptions.
Latest Stories
-
African Union expresses concern as Somalia talks end without consensus
20 minutes
-
Government suspends Makola Market demolition plan after traders’ protest
22 minutes
-
UCC crowned overall champions as UPSA successfully hosts 9th mini GUSA games
31 minutes
-
GNFS fully contains Suame Magazine fire, one woman dead, several properties destroyed
37 minutes
-
Africa must build its own systems and lead its transformation – Vice President
48 minutes
-
70-year-old woman dies in Suame Magazine Zone 18 fire outbreak
55 minutes
-
Antoine Semenyo scores winner as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win 2026 FA Cup
58 minutes
-
Photos: Vice President arrives at Oxford for Africa conference 2026
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on May 17
1 hour
-
Czech-donated tool enables Ghana Police to recover deleted messages, trace digital evidence
1 hour
-
Man killed by 13ft great white shark in Western Australia
2 hours
-
Lebanon says six killed in Israeli strike as US announces ceasefire extension
2 hours
-
Freight train and bus crash kills at least eight in Bangkok
2 hours
-
Rescue diver dies during search for bodies of Italians who drowned in Maldives caves
2 hours
-
Gender Minister visits Makola traders following eviction protest
2 hours