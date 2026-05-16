Freight train and bus crash kills at least eight in Bangkok

Audio By Carbonatix
A crash between a freight train and a public bus has killed at least eight people and injured dozens of others in Bangkok.
Police and rescue officials said the collision triggered a fire that engulfed the public bus on Saturday.
Several nearby vehicles were also hit during the incident, prompting firefighters and rescue crews to be dispatched. Teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews contained the blaze.
The fire has been brought under control, with crews now working to cool the area, vent gas and continue to search for victims.
The incident took place near Makkasan train station in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.
Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said initial reports suggested the bus had stopped on the tracks amid heavy traffic, preventing crossing barriers from closing.
The train carrying containers was not able to stop in time, he added.
The full cause of the crash is still under investigation, authorities say.
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