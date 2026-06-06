Ghana questions South Africa’s commitment to tackling xenophobia – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana has formally questioned South Africa's commitment to addressing recurring xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, particularly fellow Africans.

Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, Mr Ablakwa revealed that Ghana had submitted a petition to the African Union (AU), urging the continental body to hold South Africa accountable for the persistent attacks.

According to him, the petition seeks answers as to why South Africa has not demonstrated sufficient political will to decisively deal with xenophobia despite the problem recurring over several years.

"In our petition, we are demanding discussion of the matter. The South African government should explain to us why this keeps recurring, and they don't seem to have the political will to deal with it decisively."

Mr Ablakwa said Ghana is concerned that repeated incidents of violence and intimidation against foreign nationals continue to occur without a lasting solution.

"Nobody is sanctioned; people are on cameras threatening violence, beating people up using all kinds of weapons, chasing people out of their shops," he bemoaned.

He added, "This cannot continue, so we are demanding a discussion of it from the South African government."

He noted that the petition calls on the African Union to engage South African authorities and ensure stronger measures are taken to protect migrants and uphold the principles of African unity.

The minister stressed that xenophobic attacks undermine regional integration efforts and threaten the vision of a united Africa.

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