Jandel launches 30 years anniversary with message of faith, resilience and giving back

Jandel Limited has launched its 30th anniversary celebrations, marking three decades of shaping Ghana's event styling and floral design industry while inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.

The celebration, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 5, brought together government officials, traditional leaders, business executives, clients, family members and long-time partners to honour a company that has grown from humble beginnings into one of Ghana's most recognised event brands.

The evening opened with songs of praise and worship led by gospel musician MOG Music, followed by a word of exhortation from Rev. Fr. Samuel Filton-Mensah Mensah of St. James Catholic Parish, Osu.

The venue reflected Jandel's trademark elegance, with elaborate floral arrangements, ambient lighting and carefully curated displays chronicling the company's journey over the past three decades.

But beyond the glamour and celebration, the event became a powerful reflection on perseverance, faith and entrepreneurship as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Madam Afi Amoro, shared the story behind the brand.

"When I look at my life, every scar, every fall, and I am still here breathing, still finding my way, it can only be God," she told guests.

Reflecting on the company's beginnings, Madam Amoro recalled starting out as a young woman with little more than faith and determination.

"Thirty years ago, this journey began. A young woman in my mother's garden believing that something beautiful could grow from seemingly something little. I didn't have a business strategy or a grand plan. I just had faith and determination.

"There were times of tears and seasons of uncertainty when everything felt like it was slipping away. But through it all, God remained faithful."

Her remarks resonated strongly with many in attendance, particularly young entrepreneurs and business leaders who have navigated their own challenges in building sustainable enterprises.

For Madam Amoro, the anniversary represents far more than a corporate milestone.

"Tonight, we celebrate not just 30 years of Jandel, but 30 years of resilience. Thirty years of choosing to believe, especially in the storm.

"Let me speak to someone. If your story does not feel like a celebration, if this year has brought you more tears than laughter, if you have quietly wondered, 'Is it over for me?' let me assure you that it is not over until it is over."

The message drew applause from guests and reinforced the theme of gratitude and perseverance that ran throughout the evening.

Over the past three decades, Jandel has grown alongside Ghana's events industry, helping transform what was once a largely informal sector into a thriving professional ecosystem.

Asked what the journey has looked like over the years, Madam Amoro pointed to the company's evolution from a one-person operation into a respected institution.

"What have these 30 years looked like? It has looked like growth—from one person to a formidable team driven by excellence.

"It looks like thousands of events delivered, each one meaningful because at Jandel, there is no such thing as just an event. It is a test of creativity, agility and innovation to delight every client that comes our way."

The company has become known for its work on corporate events, weddings, social celebrations and large-scale décor projects. Beyond business, it has also earned recognition for its annual 'Light Up the City' initiative, which transforms parts of Accra during the festive season and contributes to tourism and community engagement.

The anniversary celebration attracted a distinguished gathering of guests, including Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who served as Guest of Honour; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Issaka Jajah; former Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Paramount Chief of Bongo in the Upper East Region; and former Secretary to the President, Mr. James Kwame Bebaako-Mensah.

As part of her address, Madam Amoro challenged young entrepreneurs to remain committed to their dreams despite setbacks and uncertainties.

She also urged older generations to intentionally transfer their knowledge, experience and wisdom to younger people, arguing that mentorship and succession are essential for building sustainable businesses and stronger communities.

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