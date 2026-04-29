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Photos: Vice President opens SHEA 2026 conference in Ghana

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  29 April 2026 1:12pm
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Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially inaugurated the SHEA 2026 Conference, organised by the Global Shea Alliance with backing from the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat.

Established in 2011 under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the Alliance has expanded over the past decade and a half, strengthening collaboration to promote the shea industry across the continent. This year’s gathering saw participants from 21 African countries, alongside major development partners.

In her address, the Vice President stressed the pressing need for Ghana and the wider African region to move beyond exporting raw shea products and instead focus on value addition, in line with the government’s Reset Agenda aimed at driving industrialisation.

She highlighted the sector’s importance as a key source of income for hundreds of thousands of women, noting that their efforts continue to support families and contribute meaningfully to the national economy. With global demand for shea-based products increasing, she underscored the need for Ghana to maximise returns through processing, innovation, and improved access to international markets.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also pointed to the potential of the 24-hour economy policy to enhance productivity, generate employment, and reinforce value chains within the industry. She further emphasised the need to prioritise environmental sustainability through the protection of shea parklands, improved soil management, and sustained support for farmers in the savannah zones.

While acknowledging the progress made, she urged stakeholders to adopt a forward-thinking approach that ensures the benefits of the expanding shea industry are shared fairly, particularly among the women who form its backbone.

She expressed optimism that discussions at SHEA 2026 would lead to actionable outcomes and stronger partnerships to propel the sector’s next phase of growth, contributing to Ghana’s economic transformation and the broader development of Africa.

Below are some photos from the event:

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