Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases rises to nearly 600

Audio By Carbonatix
The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday said confirmed Ebola cases had climbed to nearly 600, raising awareness within the local population about the importance of safety measures.
The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was announced on May 15, though officials have since said it went undetected for weeks, leaving health authorities behind the curve and struggling to bring it under control.
One of the world's largest ever Ebola outbreaks is unfolding in three provinces long beset by armed conflict: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
In its latest statement published on X, Congo's government said the number of confirmed Ebola cases had increased to 598, including 115 deaths.
It also said that 22 patients had recovered from the disease and that new cases hadn't spread to additional health zones.
The cases have been recorded in 17 of Ituri's health zones, as well as in seven health zones in North Kivu and one in South Kivu.
"If you have a fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, or severe weakness, you should go to the nearest health centre immediately," the statement said, urging populations to follow health workers' instructions and not to attack them.
Mistrust and resistance have hampered the response, with attacks on burial teams and treatment centres reported.
Medics are also struggling to secure basic equipment to stay safe and prevent further spread of the disease, according to more than a dozen doctors, humanitarian workers and public health officials.
The International Rescue Committee aid group on Tuesday called for funding to contain the outbreak in Ituri province before it spreads further.
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