Vice President launches revised Cultural Policy of Ghana

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially launched Ghana’s revised national Cultural Policy.

The launch was held on June 8, 2026 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The Cultural Policy of Ghana is described as a strategic roadmap for preserving the nation’s heritage while strengthening the cultural and creative industries to drive economic growth, job creation and social transformation.

The new policy replaces the previous version, which was published in 2004. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, positioning culture as a key pillar of national development.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called on all stakeholders within the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) to work together to realise the objectives of the policy.

“Let this launch mark the start of a bold chapter in the Ghana’s cultural journey. Let us come together. Government, traditional authorities, the youth and the diaspora of course, to unlock the full potential of culture and creativity. We must build a nation that draws strength from its heritage, create opportunities through innovation, and projects its voice with confidence and influence on the world stage,” she said.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, also indicated that the policy is the result of years of extensive stakeholder consultations and will support creative entrepreneurs, cultural investments and the integration of culture into national development planning.

Work on the revised Cultural Policy of Ghana began seven years ago, with various stakeholder consultations.

The launch reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to leveraging culture for sustainable development, heritage preservation, economic empowerment and global cultural engagement.

The policy covers areas including culture and heritage, culture and society, culture and governance, culture across the economy, culture and technology, as well as national oversight, implementation and regulation.

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