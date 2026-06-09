Sentuo Oil Refinery emerging as key player in Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry – John Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, says the Sentuo Oil Refinery is playing an increasingly important role in Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry following the delivery of locally produced Jubilee crude oil to the facility.

Sharing the update on Facebook on Tuesday, June 9, the Minister said the refinery’s growing capacity demonstrates the country's progress in developing a stronger and more resilient petroleum sector.

He explained that the ability of local refineries to process Ghanaian crude oil represents a major step towards reducing the country's reliance on imported refined products while supporting industrial growth and energy security.

Dr Jinapor noted that the latest crude oil delivery builds on earlier efforts to strengthen domestic refining capacity and follows a similar supply arrangement involving a local refinery in 2016.

According to him, the continued growth of facilities such as the Sentuo Oil Refinery is helping position Ghana to capture greater value from its petroleum resources while supporting the government’s broader industrial transformation agenda.

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