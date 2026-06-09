TOR refining operations boost Ghana’s energy security – John Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has highlighted the resumption of refining activities at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as a major boost to Ghana’s energy security and domestic fuel production capacity.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 9, Dr Jinapor revealed that TOR is currently refining crude oil after receiving one million barrels, a development he said strengthens the country’s refining capabilities.

The Minister explained that the refinery’s return to active operations complements efforts being undertaken by other domestic refiners and contributes significantly to reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported fuel products.

He noted that the simultaneous refining activities at both TOR and Sentuo Oil Refinery reflect government’s commitment to promoting local processing of petroleum resources and creating a more self-sufficient energy sector.

Dr Jinapor further praised the collaboration between government, industry stakeholders, and petroleum sector partners, describing it as evidence of a shared commitment to advancing Ghana’s energy security, industrialisation, and long-term economic development goals.

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.