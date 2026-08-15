NPP struggled even in traditional strongholds in 2024 – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has acknowledged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered an electoral setback in the 2024 general elections, with the party struggling to hold on to several constituencies it had traditionally regarded as safe seats.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said the challenge was widespread and affected parliamentary candidates in different parts of the country, including areas where the NPP had previously enjoyed considerable support.

He said this after voting at the Pep Sports Complex in Asamankese during the NPP’s Eastern Regional executives' election on Saturday, August 15.

Reflecting on the 2024 contest, he said even sitting MPs and candidates in established NPP strongholds were forced into difficult battles.

“Myself, I struggled, and it is not just me. Nationally, we struggled with even traditional seats; Takoradi, Awutu Senya and the many seats in Greater Accra that we win with ease, we struggled,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the party had accepted the weaknesses exposed by the election and was taking steps to rebuild its structures and regain the confidence of voters ahead of the next general election.

He said the NPP viewed the 2024 outcome as a learning experience and was prepared to confront the factors that contributed to its poor performance.

“What the NDC should know is that every election comes with its own unique challenges, and we have accepted that we had a unique challenge, and we are ready to go over this challenge,” he said.

The Minority Chief Whip expressed confidence that the new regional executives would play a key role in reorganising the party at the grassroots level and improving its electoral performance.

He said the NPP’s focus was now firmly on rebuilding its support base and reclaiming parliamentary seats lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

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