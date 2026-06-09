Sedina’s extradition doesn’t mean Ofori-Atta will automatically be returned to Ghana — Former Deputy AG

Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has cautioned against drawing parallels between the extradition of former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, and ongoing discussions surrounding the possible extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, extradition proceedings are determined on a case-by-case basis and are governed by the specific facts, evidence and legal circumstances surrounding each individual matter.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme on Tuesday, June 8, Mr Tuah-Yeboah said the successful return of Sedina Tamakloe to Ghana should not create the impression that all persons being sought by Ghanaian authorities abroad would automatically be extradited.

His comments come in the wake of renewed public debate following the extradition of Sedina Tamakloe, who was convicted in absentia by an Accra High Court in 2024 over the misappropriation of public funds during her tenure at MASLOC.

The development has sparked discussions about the prospects of other high-profile individuals currently outside the country and facing investigations or legal processes being returned to Ghana to answer questions before the courts or investigative bodies.

Legal Process

Mr Tuah-Yeboah explained that extradition is a complex legal procedure that involves both domestic and international laws, bilateral treaties and judicial scrutiny in the country where the person being sought is residing.

He noted that authorities seeking extradition must satisfy legal requirements and provide sufficient evidence to justify the request, while the courts in the requested country must also determine whether the conditions for extradition have been met.

He stressed that factors such as the nature of the alleged offence, the strength of the evidence, the applicable extradition treaty, the constitutional protections available in the foreign jurisdiction and potential human rights considerations often influence the outcome of extradition proceedings.

Public Expectations

The former Deputy Attorney-General urged the public to allow legal processes to run their course and avoid making assumptions based on unrelated cases.

He said that while the return of Sedina Tamakloe demonstrates Ghana’s ability to collaborate with international partners in pursuing persons wanted by the law, it should not be interpreted as an indication of how other pending extradition matters would be resolved.

Legal analysts have also pointed out that extradition cases often take considerable time to conclude because they involve multiple layers of judicial review, appeals and diplomatic engagements between states.

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