Mahama returns to Ghana after UK and Belarus visits, announces investment and trade agreements

President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana following official visits to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Belarus, during which he secured a series of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and technical cooperation.

Upon arrival, the President was received at the Jubilee Lounge by Vice-President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chief of Staff Hon. Julius Debrah, and other senior government officials.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, President Mahama participated in the Ghana Investment Summit, which brought together investors from across Europe. He noted increasing international interest in Ghana, attributing it to improved economic indicators and a more favourable investment climate.

He also announced the signing of the Ghana–UK Growth and Investment Partnership, which seeks to reposition relations between the two countries from aid dependency towards trade and mutually beneficial investment.

Key components of the agreement include the development of a commercial-scale ship repair facility in Takoradi, commercial afforestation projects in the Oti Region, collaboration on Artificial Intelligence training under Ghana’s “AI for Good” initiative, and capacity building for clinical and biomedical engineers to strengthen healthcare delivery systems.

President Mahama held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, focusing on political cooperation, economic ties, and security challenges in the Sahel region. He also met King Charles III and engaged with Ghanaian-owned businesses operating in the UK. In addition, he was honoured at the London Stock Exchange in recognition of Ghana’s strong market performance.

In Belarus, the President concluded agreements establishing a Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, deepening collaboration between Chambers of Commerce, and expanding agricultural cooperation. He further announced a visa waiver arrangement and plans for Belarusian technical assistance to support agricultural productivity in Ghana.

The Presidency described the visits as part of broader efforts to expand Ghana’s international partnerships and attract strategic investment to support national development priorities.

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