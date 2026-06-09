Ghana International Horticulture Expo 2026 postponed to September 3

The Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) has announced the postponement of the 3rd Ghana International Horticulture Expo (HORTI EXPO) 2026 from its originally scheduled dates of June 11–13, 2026, to September 3–5, 2026.

In a notice addressed to guests and stakeholders, FAGE said “the decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders, industry players, government institutions, development partners, exhibitors, sponsors and prospective international participants.

According to the federation, the postponement was necessitated by the convergence of several major national programmes, international business engagements,and global sporting activities during the original period, which were expected to affect stakeholder participation, media visibility, and overall engagement with the event.

FAGE noted that the revised dates would provide a more favourable window to maximize participation and ensure the successful delivery of the expo.

The event will still be held at The Palms Convention Center at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

FAGE expressed regret for any inconvenience the postponement may cause and assured stakeholders that the decision was taken in the best interest of all participants and the overall success of the expo.

The federation also appealed to invited guests and partners to keep the new dates in their schedules, adding that a formal programme and further details of the event would be communicated in due course.

Signed by the President of FAGE and Chairman of the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026 Organising Committee, Davies Narh Korboe, the statement thanked stakeholders for their continued support and expressed optimism about welcoming participants to the September edition of HORTI EXPO 2026.

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