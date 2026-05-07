Photos: Veep joins stakeholders at 3i Africa Summit to advance Africa’s digital integration

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang joined policymakers, innovators, financial institutions, and private sector leaders at the 3i Africa Summit 2026, hosted by the Bank of Ghana under the leadership of Dr. Johnson Asiama.
Speaking at the Summit in Accra on Wednesday, May 6, on Africa’s digital and economic future, the Vice President stressed that the continent’s progress would depend on its ability to organise, integrate, and build strong systems that support trade, innovation, and investment at scale.
She highlighted the importance of digital integration, secure payment systems, trusted digital identity, and harmonised regulations in strengthening Africa’s economic sovereignty.
A major highlight of the summit was Ghana’s decision to partner with Rwanda, Zambia, and other countries to pilot a Continental Digital Trade Corridor focused on mobile money interoperability, cross-border digital identity recognition, and harmonised electronic invoicing.
The summit also emphasised opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area Digital Trade Protocol and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System to reduce trade barriers, lower transaction costs, and boost intra-African trade.
Below are some photos from the summit. Photo Credit: Office of the Vice President
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